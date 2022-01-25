The Wood River Jewish Community will host a virtual Zoom webinar titled “Engaging Allies Against Anti-Semitism” on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
The free talk is available to anyone and will be presented by the WRJC’s Adult Education Committee, which has joined in collaboration with many Jewish communities in Idaho to present the program.
“We hope this will be the start of many collaborations with our unique Jewish Communities around the state,” said Harriet Parker-Bass, co-chair of the Adult Education Committee.
“Unfortunately, this is timely,” she said. “We often think that in a small town in Idaho we don’t have to worry about security, but the recent events in a small Texas town [Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas] have shown us, this is not true.”
Parker-Bass said the rise of hate is “everywhere.”
“And the Jewish community always seems to be a prime target,” she said.
The presentation will feature Natan Pakman who serves as Anti-Defamation League Senior Associate Regional Director in Los Angeles, where he conducts antisemitism education trainings, builds partnerships with diverse community organizations, conducts media relations, and responds to incidents of antisemitism and hate.
The Anti-Defamation League is a leading anti-hate organization founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry.
“Its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all,” states the ADL website. “ADL is the first call when acts of anti-Semitism occur...ADL’s ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate.”
For more info on the local Jewish Community go to wrjc.org. ￼
