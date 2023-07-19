The Wood River Jewish Community will host a talk by Middlebury Institute of International Studies Professor Jason Blazakis on Wednesday, July 26, at 5 p.m.

Blazakis is the director of the Center on Terrorism and Counterterrorism at Middlebury, where he directs research on domestic terrorism, terrorism finance and the use of special operations to counter transnational threats. From 2008-2018, he served the U.S. State Department as the Director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office at the Bureau of Counterterrorism. He was responsible for directing efforts to designate countries, organizations, and individuals as terrorists.

Blazakis was one of 500 Americans sanctioned by the Russian Federation in May.

tevans@mtexpress.com

