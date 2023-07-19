The Wood River Jewish Community will host a talk by Middlebury Institute of International Studies Professor Jason Blazakis on Wednesday, July 26, at 5 p.m.
Blazakis is the director of the Center on Terrorism and Counterterrorism at Middlebury, where he directs research on domestic terrorism, terrorism finance and the use of special operations to counter transnational threats. From 2008-2018, he served the U.S. State Department as the Director of the Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office at the Bureau of Counterterrorism. He was responsible for directing efforts to designate countries, organizations, and individuals as terrorists.
Blazakis was one of 500 Americans sanctioned by the Russian Federation in May.
Blazakis has also held positions in the State Department’s office of Political-Military Affairs, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Intelligence and Research Bureaus, and at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The WRJC invites the Interfaith Community of the Wood River Valley, as well as the community at-large, to Blazakis’ discussion on conspiracy theories and the importance of separating fact from fiction in the context of the spread of disinformation.
The WRJC issued a statement this week stating: “Beyond armed security at all WRJC events, the Wood River Jewish Community works with the FBI, Anti-Defamation League, trained security consultants and local Sun Valley law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community.”
To RSVP for the event and receive the event location, send an email to wrjc@wrjc.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In