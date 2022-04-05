Jeanne Liston steps down from Hunger Coalition after 17 years

Hunger Coalition Executive Director Jeanne Liston will step down this fall after 17 years in the role. Her leadership position will be shared by Associate Director Naomi Spence and Operations Director Brooke Pace McKenna, who will step in as co-executive directors.
“This announcement is certainly bittersweet for me, as The Hunger Coalition has become my family and my home,” Liston said. “I am so proud of our accomplishments as a community. We have a staff and board with the passion, talent and ability to take our organization to new heights. With this in mind, there is no better time for me to step aside and create space for other leaders to thrive.”
Liston was the organization’s first executive director, Hunger Coalition Board Chair Paul Ahern said.
“We are so very grateful for the extraordinary contributions Jeanne has made to our community as the founding executive director of The Hunger Coalition,” Ahern said. “From its humble start 19 years ago as a closet-sized food pantry, the organization has evolved into a thriving community center which provides access to good food to all people while working to address the root causes of hunger. This level of service would not have been possible without Jeanne’s vision and dedication.”
Spence said the nonprofit has been working under a shared leadership model between she, Liston and Pace McKenna since 2017. Spence and Pace McKenna will continue to work toward a “distributed leadership” model that help train leaders in the community among people of color and marginalized groups, she said.
Spence said The Hunger Coalition’s team of “incredibly diverse and skilled people” includes Program Manager Blanca Romero, a Blaine County School District trustee; Jessica Molina, who started as a receptionist and six months later was running The Hunger Coalition’s children’s food programs; and Lynea Newcomer, who started out seven years ago conducting a community food assessment, worked as food production manager and now oversees The Hunger Coalition’s food production team and facilitates its strategic initiatives.
“We are building a pipeline of leadership,” Spence said. “It would be a shame if they couldn’t make decisions regarding the programs that they run.”
Spence said the new leadership model will reduce the risk of burnout within the executive director position.
“This burnout has been a trend for a long time in the nonprofit sector, especially during COVID,” Spence said.
Since opening its expanded campus of offices and a commercial kitchen and gardens in Bellevue, the nonprofit is moving from a “foodbank-charity model to a social-justice model,” Spence said.
That means broadening focus beyond food, according to Spence. The Hunger Coalition’s ongoing goals include advocating a range of things, from safe paths to immigration, and community organizing on behalf of housing, education equity and liveable wages. The organization is looking to hire two new community advocacy and organizer positions this summer to further those pursuits, Spence said
“We have no plans to slow down,” Spence said. “It’s important that our staff are allowed to make decisions at all levels of the organization.”
Liston said she will stay on until the fall to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.
“I definitely won’t retire,” she said, “but I need some time to clear my head and find out what my next adventure will be.” ￼
