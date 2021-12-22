he Wood River Valley and Blaine County have always nurtured a diverse population of dreamers, doers and hard-working family folks who contribute in many ways to the richness of living in the mountains.

Here, the Idaho Mountain Express lists those people who have passed away and whose obituaries or death notices were published in 2021. Singled out are just a few of those who embody Blaine County’s amazing history:

Maryana Jones, 87: Raised during the Great Depression in the small farming town of Letcher, South Dakota, 22-year-old Maryana Peters attended a VFW dance in nearby Mitchell in 1956 where she met an Army veteran named Richard “Dick” Jones. They married and moved four years later to Hailey, where Dick taught history at Wood River High School. In 1965, Dick was hired as Wood River High’s principal and Maryana became the very first school secretary in the Blaine County School District—a job she held for 27 years. To several generations of students, she became “Mrs. Jones,” their “school mom” and trusted anchor of all school matters through the office.

Wally Goodwin, 94: For 50 years, he coached a long list of sports at the high school and college levels (basketball at Stetson, golf at Stanford among others) and always left the programs better than when he arrived—helping boys become men. Originally from Cincinnati and a multi-sport athlete at the University of Virginia, World War II Navy veteran Goodwin coached the Stanford Cardinal to the NCAA national golf championship in 1994 as part of his 13-year Stanford stint. He guided first-team All-American golfer Tiger Woods in 1995 and 1996. Wally’s son Reamy Goodwin followed his dad into coaching and became one of Idaho’s best girls’ volleyball coaches during his time at Wood River High.

George Dondero, 107: A friendly adventurer and inventor, skilled with his hands and boasting a contagious laugh, George was born in 1913 and lived his life to the fullest. He was a third-generation San Franciscan active in outdoor activities and sports ranging from rock climbing to ice skating to photography. Just this year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on George’s solo climb of the Golden Gate Bridge while it was under construction in 1935. He first skied at Sun Valley in the early 1940s, and moved to Ketchum in 1975. He built his house in Gimlet with his son John in 1976 and spent the next 34 years here—working for Scott USA and Smith Sport Optics, and helping create the first goggle for ESS. It is the same goggle still used by most U.S. military branches today.

Chad Stuart, 79: Born in Windermere, England, in December 1941 as David Stuart Chadwick, he became well known in the early 1960s as part of the famous British duo Chad and Jeremy. Melodic and tender in their lyrics, their still-famous songs include “Yesterday’s Gone,” and “Summer Song.” Talented and passionate about his adopted Wood River community, Chad was described by his daughter Beth Stuart as “the sail that caught the wind for us all to help us navigate.”

Petra Morrison, 95: Her grandfather, a Swede, changed his name to August Farnlun and brought his wife and four children to Ketchum in 1896. Two years later, the Ketchum pioneers bought a ranch up Warm Springs and in 1916 purchased their second ranch on what is now the Weyyakin subdivision just south of Ketchum. Petra was born there in 1925 and became a lifelong Ketchum resident. She met her husband Frank during World War II while he served with the Navy commissary staff at Sun Valley Lodge—where Petra worked in the personnel office. She also loved working for the U.S. Forest Service and hiked most of the trails in the area, writing a book about her adventures for the Forest Service.

Harry Rinker, 100: The native Canadian and Army Air Corps veteran of World War II enjoyed an 80-year career in real estate. He became a tract home builder in Orange County starting in 1951 and transitioned to shopping center development in the booming Southern California area. He discovered Sun Valley nearly 60 years ago and performed high-end residential developments here including Gimlet and Golden Eagle. His environmental and conservation efforts became Rinker’s passion.

Helcia Marie Graf, 90: Born in Los Angeles and raised in San Diego, Helcia became well known for her entrepreneurship, unique style and love of animals. She moved to Ketchum in 1981, after working two decades in the floral industry and having owned an upscale boutique. She owned and operated the Hailey Hotel and A Matter of Taste Restaurant in Ketchum. She traveled the world in retirement, priding herself on being a jetsetter, yachtsman and plane crash survivor. Helcia bought the first house on Sunnyside Boulevard in Warm Springs and remodeled it to look like a cottage surrounded by the Alps. She is fondly remembered by local old-timers as the lady wearing the hats.

Paul Carson, 68: Born in 1952 in New Brunswick, Carson became a highly accomplished alpine ski racer who was Canadian national slalom champion before turning pro at 21. He spent eight winters on the World Ski Pro Tour, reaching the rank of third in the world. In 1981, Carson and his wife, Kathy, started their company, Carson International Inc., which over the last 40 years has created and produced such world-class sporting events as the National Dog Show televised nationally on Thanksgiving Day each year.

Wanda Mae Glasmann, 95: During the Depression, Wanda’s mother, Nellie, married Floyd Markle of Bellevue and the family including grade-schooler Wanda moved to Stanley where they operated Markle’s Store until 1965. Wanda married several times, the first time to a musician who fired her lifelong love of jazz. Her second marriage to a Challis man produced a son, Kevin Swigert, who became one of the top U.S. Ski Team Nordic racers and Boulder Ski Tour organizer. She later moved to Twin Falls and worked at the Times-News, where she met and later married Gordon Glasmann. In 1969, she returned permanently to Ketchum, where she worked many jobs including ski instructor and helped with every event imaginable.

Gretchen Palmer, 61: Originally from Seattle, Gretchen attended Pacific Lutheran University where she received a special honor given to a person who is a bearer of light in a dark world. She was certainly that—caring, considerate, empathetic, uncomplaining and a friend to all. She was also a passionate athlete, earning honors at PLU in soccer, volleyball, track and field and cheerleading and as captain of the ski team. She moved to Sun Valley in 1982, where she pursued many jobs and started a successful modeling career. She also met her husband, Terry Palmer, a U.S. Ski Team alpine racer. Together, they shared a love of the outdoors, of their family and friends, and lived life to the fullest.

