he Wood River Valley and Blaine County have always nurtured a diverse population of dreamers, doers and hard-working family folks who contribute in many ways to the richness of living in the mountains.
Here, the Idaho Mountain Express lists those people who have passed away and whose obituaries or death notices were published in 2021. Singled out are just a few of those who embody Blaine County’s amazing history:
Maryana Jones, 87: Raised during the Great Depression in the small farming town of Letcher, South Dakota, 22-year-old Maryana Peters attended a VFW dance in nearby Mitchell in 1956 where she met an Army veteran named Richard “Dick” Jones. They married and moved four years later to Hailey, where Dick taught history at Wood River High School. In 1965, Dick was hired as Wood River High’s principal and Maryana became the very first school secretary in the Blaine County School District—a job she held for 27 years. To several generations of students, she became “Mrs. Jones,” their “school mom” and trusted anchor of all school matters through the office.
Wally Goodwin, 94: For 50 years, he coached a long list of sports at the high school and college levels (basketball at Stetson, golf at Stanford among others) and always left the programs better than when he arrived—helping boys become men. Originally from Cincinnati and a multi-sport athlete at the University of Virginia, World War II Navy veteran Goodwin coached the Stanford Cardinal to the NCAA national golf championship in 1994 as part of his 13-year Stanford stint. He guided first-team All-American golfer Tiger Woods in 1995 and 1996. Wally’s son Reamy Goodwin followed his dad into coaching and became one of Idaho’s best girls’ volleyball coaches during his time at Wood River High.
George Dondero, 107: A friendly adventurer and inventor, skilled with his hands and boasting a contagious laugh, George was born in 1913 and lived his life to the fullest. He was a third-generation San Franciscan active in outdoor activities and sports ranging from rock climbing to ice skating to photography. Just this year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on George’s solo climb of the Golden Gate Bridge while it was under construction in 1935. He first skied at Sun Valley in the early 1940s, and moved to Ketchum in 1975. He built his house in Gimlet with his son John in 1976 and spent the next 34 years here—working for Scott USA and Smith Sport Optics, and helping create the first goggle for ESS. It is the same goggle still used by most U.S. military branches today.
Chad Stuart, 79: Born in Windermere, England, in December 1941 as David Stuart Chadwick, he became well known in the early 1960s as part of the famous British duo Chad and Jeremy. Melodic and tender in their lyrics, their still-famous songs include “Yesterday’s Gone,” and “Summer Song.” Talented and passionate about his adopted Wood River community, Chad was described by his daughter Beth Stuart as “the sail that caught the wind for us all to help us navigate.”
Petra Morrison, 95: Her grandfather, a Swede, changed his name to August Farnlun and brought his wife and four children to Ketchum in 1896. Two years later, the Ketchum pioneers bought a ranch up Warm Springs and in 1916 purchased their second ranch on what is now the Weyyakin subdivision just south of Ketchum. Petra was born there in 1925 and became a lifelong Ketchum resident. She met her husband Frank during World War II while he served with the Navy commissary staff at Sun Valley Lodge—where Petra worked in the personnel office. She also loved working for the U.S. Forest Service and hiked most of the trails in the area, writing a book about her adventures for the Forest Service.
Harry Rinker, 100: The native Canadian and Army Air Corps veteran of World War II enjoyed an 80-year career in real estate. He became a tract home builder in Orange County starting in 1951 and transitioned to shopping center development in the booming Southern California area. He discovered Sun Valley nearly 60 years ago and performed high-end residential developments here including Gimlet and Golden Eagle. His environmental and conservation efforts became Rinker’s passion.
Helcia Marie Graf, 90: Born in Los Angeles and raised in San Diego, Helcia became well known for her entrepreneurship, unique style and love of animals. She moved to Ketchum in 1981, after working two decades in the floral industry and having owned an upscale boutique. She owned and operated the Hailey Hotel and A Matter of Taste Restaurant in Ketchum. She traveled the world in retirement, priding herself on being a jetsetter, yachtsman and plane crash survivor. Helcia bought the first house on Sunnyside Boulevard in Warm Springs and remodeled it to look like a cottage surrounded by the Alps. She is fondly remembered by local old-timers as the lady wearing the hats.
Paul Carson, 68: Born in 1952 in New Brunswick, Carson became a highly accomplished alpine ski racer who was Canadian national slalom champion before turning pro at 21. He spent eight winters on the World Ski Pro Tour, reaching the rank of third in the world. In 1981, Carson and his wife, Kathy, started their company, Carson International Inc., which over the last 40 years has created and produced such world-class sporting events as the National Dog Show televised nationally on Thanksgiving Day each year.
Wanda Mae Glasmann, 95: During the Depression, Wanda’s mother, Nellie, married Floyd Markle of Bellevue and the family including grade-schooler Wanda moved to Stanley where they operated Markle’s Store until 1965. Wanda married several times, the first time to a musician who fired her lifelong love of jazz. Her second marriage to a Challis man produced a son, Kevin Swigert, who became one of the top U.S. Ski Team Nordic racers and Boulder Ski Tour organizer. She later moved to Twin Falls and worked at the Times-News, where she met and later married Gordon Glasmann. In 1969, she returned permanently to Ketchum, where she worked many jobs including ski instructor and helped with every event imaginable.
Gretchen Palmer, 61: Originally from Seattle, Gretchen attended Pacific Lutheran University where she received a special honor given to a person who is a bearer of light in a dark world. She was certainly that—caring, considerate, empathetic, uncomplaining and a friend to all. She was also a passionate athlete, earning honors at PLU in soccer, volleyball, track and field and cheerleading and as captain of the ski team. She moved to Sun Valley in 1982, where she pursued many jobs and started a successful modeling career. She also met her husband, Terry Palmer, a U.S. Ski Team alpine racer. Together, they shared a love of the outdoors, of their family and friends, and lived life to the fullest.
December 2020
Myrle Pauline Robertson Bradshaw
Donna J. Hudson
Lois Allison
David Stuart Chadwick
Ann Stone
Ron Vernia
Mara Elizabeth Smith
John Joseph Carr
Arthur Lillis
January 2021
Owen Ray Downard
David Leary Timmons
Jean M. Terra
Scott D. “Scotty” Davis
Craig Douglas Campbell
Donna-Rose Waller Rainey
Larry G. Drussel
Jeffrey R. Stiffler
Lawrence H. “Barge” Levy
Pamela Pray (Pam) Ritzau
Gregory “Greg” Walter Plowman
William John (Bill) Flanagan
Sigurd “Sig” Borgersen
Brian Bloom
Jahaza Patterson
Thomas Victor Kelly
Brenda Kay Burns
Pedro Lira
Lemuel “Lem” Ellsworth Sentz III
February 2021
Nicholas (Nick) Cox
Helcia Marie Graf
Linda Nadine Romrell
David Field Spaulding
Robert G. “Bob” Stevens
Andrew Jessop
Robert Tim Daley
Richard Yerkes
Inge-Lise Eckmann Lane
Leticia “Tici” Frees Parker
Ronald “Ron” Mendelsohn
Charles William Ellwanger
Kenneth “Kenny” Kimball
James Walter Sedin
Robert “Archie” Bouttier
Virginia “Ginny” Alice Quillin
Glenn Marden Gerrish
Lucas Vorsteveld
Zachary Arnold Patterson
March 2021
Fred Judd
Dr. William C. “Bill” Cassell
Thomas Benton Swift
Marguerite Dolores Kopay “Geets” Sowersby
Petra Morrison
Wanda Mae Glassman
Hazel Anabelle Kleiner
Victoria Jean Wieand
Johnny “Richard” Hood
Judy Prothero
Jim Sidney “Sid” Tomlinson
Charles Raymond Bohlke
April 2021
Joel Leidecker
Teddie Daley
Gary W. Koutnik
Deanne Boice Hanscom
Teena Suzanne Hill
Tammie Jean Nelson
Krishan Lynn Anderson
Will Miller Storey
John “Jack” Russell Holmes Jr.
Donald James Orr
Brittany Susan Brock
Jacqueline “Jacky” Watson
Steven Houts
Carol Jean Christensen
May 2021
John “Jack” Cuthbert Williams
Gretchen Wick Palmer
Sally Jan Hunt
Barbara L. Gehrke
Robert Allen Morris
Timothy Patrick Dunne
Lance “Kelly” Stevenson
Patricia Anne Weems
Alice Sweiding
Joseph G. Langworthy
Patricia Ann Barton
H. Jack Gordon
Maryana S. (Peters) Jones
Lynne Marie Nicholson
LaVona Dickeson Young
Del Mertens Webber
Martha Coughlin Corrock
Don Francis Petelle
Zelda Marie Fauth
Peter Smith O’Neill
Russell James Kirk
June 2021
George Dondero
Carol Ann Dorazio Korb
Paul Rae Carson
Gerald “Jerry” Dale Sherman
Nan Riley
Thomas J. Sanker
Dalmiro Alvarez
Ann Alvarez
Kenneth “Buss” Oscar Roberts
Harold August Drussel
Elaine Haar Karst
Jason Henry Stevens
David Marquez
Ronald “Ron” Soble
Joe Humphrey
Jack Boylan Hoffman
Gloria D. Carlton
Shirley Severn
David Hurd
Deborah Gillette Law
Jerome Rovnak
Roy William Murdock
Terese Ann “Tere” Johnson
Steven Douglas Gutches
Donald Kenneth Gallagher
Randal Burgan
Ruth Riley Nancy
Susan Kren Cutter
July 2021
Luanne Cosgrove Wells
Wallace “Wally” Goodwin
Ann Field “Annie” Goodwin
George Poole
Kathy Ann Allred Reeder
Tatum “Tate” Morell
Walter “Walt” James Cochran
Kathleen Lenore Dietrich “Bunny” Manus
Martin Joseph Kashino
Karolyn Melvia Larson
Vernon Russell Judd
Harold R. “Harry” Mortimer
Heather Elizabeth Feely
Betty Jean Gilman Curtis Halpern
Jim Hill
William Snadecki
Patricia Campbell
Randall Lynn Townsend
Robert Clayton “Bart” Bartholomew
Ross William McLaughlin
August 2021
Harry S. Rinker
Wilburt “Bill” Robert Rathke
Sharon Pierson Evans
Mick John Martin Mickelson
John Heath Barsch
Donna-Marie Catherine (Slodki) Hayes
Lona Worthington
Bobbye Byrd Hinson
Kingman “King” Bemis Lambert
Jim Garrison
Merle Phipps
Bertheana M. Heath
Dennis James Whalen
Richard Wickham Harrington
DeLoris Pearl Panting
September 2021
James “Jim” Edward Coyle
Jean Marie Kearney
Judith “Judy” Ann Sproule
Samuel Williams Meek III
Dennis Alton Patterson
Rebecca “Booboo” Barnes
Jonna Ann Daughenbaugh
Shirley Faye Harrill Horton
Deborah Kathryn Massie
David Lowell Henry
Gerry Nobuyama
Virginia “Gin” Van Doren
October 2021
Gilbert Leonard “Tommy” Farr
Carl “Arthur” Carlson
Eric James O’Malley
Robert “Bob” Anderson Bloomfield
Virginia Terrazas
Melinda Blinken
Jean Passaro
Mike Crawford
Stephen “Mac” Michael McCarthy
John W. Miller
Robert Wallace
Bridget Darrah
Leon Goldman
Joanna Ehrmantraut
Donald “Don” Keirn
Dr. Mary Crutchfield Handelsman
William “Hollis” Poe
Phillip Moody
Mary Louise Wallace Shoemaker
Dylan James Heuring
Donald Styles “Mote” Carley
Frank “Babe” Ornelas Jr.
November 2021
Alejandro “Alex” Ponce
Larry Franklin Wharton
Imogene “Imo” Robinson
Richard Cleon Stoney
Fern MacKenzie
Peter Gaasland
Sidney Brooks
Bruce Tomseth
Vincent James McGuinness
Thomas Klein
Anita Vorsteveld
Carol Eiliene Blackburn
December 2021
Nora Jean Ruggles
John Martin Hansen
Esther Osenga
Geoffrey Daniel Sjoberg
Terry M. Allen
Alex Macdonald
Rebecca Elizabeth Sanders
