Nightmare on Main Street_Suns Players (copy)
Express photo by Roland Lane

Downtown Ketchum—including Sun Valley Suns players Blake Jensen, left, Nick Curry and Max Tardy—celebrated Halloween in style on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the return of Nightmare on Main Street. The entire valley seemed in high spirits for “Halloweekend,” and Express photographer Roland Lane was there to capture the celebrations. To relive the moments, see his photo gallery on to www.mtexpress.com.

