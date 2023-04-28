The annual push for charitable giving known as Idaho Gives takes place next week.

A program of the Idaho Nonprofits Center, Idaho Gives is “designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits,” according to the organization.

IdahoGives.org provides a platform for donors to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits. Many prizes are offered to charitable organizations that join Idaho Gives. Donations will be collected from May 1-4.

