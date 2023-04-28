The annual push for charitable giving known as Idaho Gives takes place next week.
A program of the Idaho Nonprofits Center, Idaho Gives is “designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits,” according to the organization.
IdahoGives.org provides a platform for donors to search, support and donate to Idaho nonprofits. Many prizes are offered to charitable organizations that join Idaho Gives. Donations will be collected from May 1-4.
“Since the inaugural event in 2013, Idahoans have raised nearly $20 Million for participating organizations, one donation at a time,” states the Idaho Gives website.
Eligible organizations are 501©(3) nonprofit organizations headquartered in or providing services in Idaho. They must be registered and in good standing with the Idaho Secretary of State.
“Idaho Gives is a great way to boost your organization’s fundraising efforts and provides eligible nonprofits the opportunity to reach potential new donors with the visibility that only a state-wide effort can generate,” states the Idaho Gives website.
Eligible nonprofits are advised to update their online profiles on IdahoGives.org so they can be “custom-branded to tell your story.”
Idaho Gives also has some tips for improving fundraising success:
l Matches: Last year, organizations with matches raised on average $14,000 more than those without. Have a guaranteed major gift? Ask the donor if you can publish it as a match. Simply having that match counter on your profile entices potential donors, the organization states.
l Peer-to-Peer Fundraisers: Last year, organizations with peer-to-peer fundraisers raised on average $5,500 more than those without. Board members are a great source for peer-to-peer fundraising, the Nonprofit Center says, especially if they’re active on social media.
l Collaboration: Organizations who come together for events are often more successful. Start an event in your area or join one that’s already being planned.
