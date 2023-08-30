A1 box
Express photo by Roland Lane

Carly Clarkson puts on a show for a sold out audience Saturday as part of Sun Valley On Ice. Clarkson was joined at the resort’s outdoor rink by a host or skaters headlined by Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion Nathan Chen. Express photographer Roland Lane captured the performances; head online to www.mtexpress.com/gallery for more of his photos. Want to catch it in person? The last Sun Valley On Ice of the season is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, featuring U.S. Champion Jason Brown.

