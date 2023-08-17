Hunger Coalition receives major food delivery from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Youth volunteers helped distribute food from The Hunger Coalition to the Hope for the Hungry Shoshone food pantry on Wednesday.

A semi-trailer loaded with 40,000 pounds of food arrived Wednesday at The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. Teams of volunteers unloaded the shipment, some of which was destined for food pantries in Richfield and Shoshone.

“This has not happened in the past,” said Heather Wesley, communications director for a regional “stake” of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that includes Blaine and Lincoln counties.

Wesley has volunteered at the nonprofit Hunger Coalition for eight years. She said she has regularly offered to arrange for a food shipment from Salt Lake City but was only recently taken up on the offer.

About two dozen local volunteers helped unload and distribute donated food on Wednesday.

