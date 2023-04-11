The Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley is offering bereavement support groups in Spanish at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hailey on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., April 14, 21, and 28.
The “grief group” is offered to members of the community whose family members are going through end-of-life care situations or need help with serious illnesses.
The group will be facilitated by Jini Wilson, a licensed clinical social worker, and Frances Solano, outreach bilingual coordinator from St. Luke's Center for Community Health.
