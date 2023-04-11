Hospice, Lisa Wild

Executive Director Lisa Wild, left, and social worker Virginia Wilson outside the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley’s office in Ketchum.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley is offering bereavement support groups in Spanish at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hailey on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., April 14, 21, and 28.

The “grief group” is offered to members of the community whose family members are going through end-of-life care situations or need help with serious illnesses.

The group will be facilitated by Jini Wilson, a licensed clinical social worker, and Frances Solano, outreach bilingual coordinator from St. Luke's Center for Community Health.

