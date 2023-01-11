Hoop Springs Eternal

The Wood River girls basketball team earned its first win in 51 tries on Saturday, beating the Caldwell Cougars 29-27 in Hailey. The Wolverines overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to take the victory, their first since Dec. 20, 2019, during now-senior Kacie Flolo's freshman year. “It’s honestly indescribable,” Flolo said after the game. “It just felt like it was never gonna come. And now that it finally has, it’s really emotional. I’m tearing up as I’m saying it." For full coverage, see Sports, Page 15 of the printed edition.
