The Logan Family from Rexburg speaks to Camp Rainbow Gold supporter John Challenger at the nonprofit's annual Share Your Heart Ball fundraiser in Sun Valley's Limelight Room on Saturday, Feb. 18. Here, Champion shares the stage Troy Logan, father Christopher, mom Carissa and Stella Logan, who is currently in treatment. The event is the primary fundraiser for the organization, which supports Idaho children and families fighting pediatric cancer.
"Share Your Heart Ball was a beautiful night of celebration and we’re so grateful to all our supporters and our Camp Rainbow Gold family," Camp Rainbow Gold CEO and Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg said. "This night will help us continue to provide empowering programs for children who have been diagnosed with cancer—and we couldn’t do it without this community.
"What an incredible legacy you have helped us build.”
