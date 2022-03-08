The South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations to honor “health heroes” who went above and beyond their normal duties to protect their community during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
In previous years, the district has honored one organization or person in each of four health-hero categories: youth, adult volunteer, adult professional and organization. This year, it will honor two nominees in each category, for a total of eight winners.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hurled a number of obstacles at our community in the last two years,” the district stated in a news release. “Through it all, we’ve seen neighbors rise to the occasion.”
Pam Jones, South Central Public Health board member and chair of the Health Heroes Committee, said providing recognition is especially important this year.
“We’ve seen so many incredible people serve their communities in critical ways over the last two years,” she said. “This has been an especially difficult time for so many, and we want to make sure the people who go above and beyond are recognized for their care, dedication and hard work.”
The Health Hero award is for residents in south-central Idaho, including Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. Nominees must live in one of those counties to be eligible for the award.
Details for the categories are:
- Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community.
- Adult Volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative or within an organization and their efforts have helped their community become healthier.
- Adult Professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make their community healthier.
- Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on their community health over the last year. Please limit entries to groups of two or more residents.
Nomination forms are at phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes or by calling 208-737-5900. Nominations are due by March 31.
Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to:
- Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches and places of work.
- Implementing programs or activities to reduce suicides.
- Promoting physical activity or other activities that help reduce obesity.
- Helping to prepare a community for a disaster.
- Efforts to decrease workplace injuries or illness.
- Helping to expand health information outreach to hard-to-reach communities.
Health Hero award winners will be honored on May 18.
