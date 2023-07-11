Author Sarah Sentilles of Hailey recently won a $5,000 literature fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The awards are given every two years and recognize outstanding writers, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out-of-state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.
Sentilles is the author of several books, including “Draw Your Weapons,” which won the 2018 PEN America Literary Award for Creative Nonfiction. Her most recent book, “Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours,” was named Idaho Nonfiction Book of the Year in 2021.
Sentilles’ byline has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic, among other publications. She’s had residencies at Hedgebrook and Yaddo. Sentilles earned her bachelor’s degree at Yale and master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard. She is the co-founder of the Bellevue-based Alliance of Idaho, a nonprofit that protects the human rights of immigrants.
Along with Sentilles, Boise residents Megan Freitag and Hannah Rodabaugh also received the fellowship.
Freitag is the author of the poetry collection “Edith,” and “This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs,” an illustrated work of nonfiction. She’s a graduate of U.T. Austin’s Michener Center for Writers and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.
Rodabaugh holds a master’s from Miami University and an master’s of fine arts from Naropa University. She is the author of three chapbooks, including “We Don’t Bury Our Dead When Our Dead Are Animals,” a collection of ecological elegies. Her work is featured or forthcoming in The Indianapolis Review, Camas Magazine, Glassworks Magazine, Blueline Magazine, Berkeley Poetry Review, Evening Street Review, K’in Literary Journal, and others. She teaches at The Cabin and in the IEP program at Boise State University.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Idaho. The Commission promotes excellence, education in the arts, access to the arts, and community investment in the arts; to learn more visit arts.idaho.gov. ￼
