Author Sarah Sentilles of Hailey recently won a $5,000 literature fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

The awards are given every two years and recognize outstanding writers, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out-of-state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.

Sentilles is the author of several books, including “Draw Your Weapons,” which won the 2018 PEN America Literary Award for Creative Nonfiction. Her most recent book, “Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours,” was named Idaho Nonfiction Book of the Year in 2021.

