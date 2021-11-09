Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and the Hailey City Council voted on Nov. 8 to appoint Tommy Green to the Hailey Public Library Board of Trustees.
Green fills the seat vacated by Kate Ristow, who stepped down before her five-year term would have ended in Sept. 2023.
The board’s five members meet once per month to make policy, operational and programming decisions and review financial reports.
The library board regularly discusses programming and personnel decisions, growth opportunities and financial reports.
Green will join current board members Morgan Buckert, Sara Felton, Siomara Navarrete and Kate Wutz, each of whom have staggered five-year terms. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In