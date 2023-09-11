The Hailey Public Library is celebrating the rich traditions of the Valley's Hispanic community through a series of events kicking off this week and running into mid October.
The series starts Thursday with community advocate Herbert Romero and dual immersion teacher Edith Lopez Millard discussing Javier Zamora’s memoir "Solito," which describes the author's illegal migration as a 9-year-old boy from El Salvador to the U.S. to join his parents. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 14, at Town Center West.
There will be music by father-and-son duo Quinta Generaćion, food from Taqueria Al Pastor, kids activities like face painting and tissue paper flowers, and bilingual Loteria.
“Each year we collaborate with Herbert Romero, ProjectToolsSuccess, HPL’s Hispanic Advisors and Neighbor’s Helping Neighbors to help celebrate our community’s rich Hispanic cultures,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and community engagement manager.
Muralist John Zender Estrada will be giving an art exhibit and free talk from 3:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Town Center West. Enjoy colorful, original artwork at a meet and greet with this renowned Los Angeles artist, followed by a talk by Estrada about his life, work, artistic influences and the power of art to transform and heal. Translation services are available for non-English speakers.
“We’re deeply honored to host the incredible muralist John Zender Estrada for a talk about his search for meaning, culture and well-being through art and to learn about Latin American arts in America," Fletcher added.
The Library will host a bilingual StoryWalk featuring "Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match/Marisol McDonald no combina," a picture book by award-winning writer Peruvian American author Monica Brown. The story is about a young girl of Peruvian and American heritage who mismatches everything. The StoryWalk will be installed outside of Town Center West from Sept. 14-Oct. 12.
"We’ll conclude with violinista and educator Mauricio Molino introducing us to Colombia and Cali, its second largest city with rich musical traditions,” Fletcher said.
