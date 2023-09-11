John Estrada

Muralist John Zender Estrada will be giving an art exhibit and free talk on Sunday, Sept. 17. 

The Hailey Public Library is celebrating the rich traditions of the Valley's Hispanic community through a series of events kicking off this week and running into mid October. 

The series starts Thursday with community advocate Herbert Romero and dual immersion teacher Edith Lopez Millard discussing Javier Zamora’s memoir "Solito," which describes the author's illegal migration as a 9-year-old boy from El Salvador to the U.S. to join his parents. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 14, at Town Center West.

There will be music by father-and-son duo Quinta Generaćion, food from Taqueria Al Pastor, kids activities like face painting and tissue paper flowers, and bilingual Loteria.

