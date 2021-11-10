Go with the snow
Express photo by Roland Lane

Preparations are in full swing at Sun Valley with less than three weeks until opening day of the ski season on Baldy. Here, crews perform maintenance on the treads of a resort snowcat on Monday, Nov. 8. Turns out, their timing was spot on: By the next afternoon, 5 inches of powder covered the snow stake on Bald Mountain. Lifts are scheduled to spin starting Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25.

