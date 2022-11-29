Local nonprofits are getting a boost today from “Giving Tuesday” opportunities that enhance donations by leaps and bounds. Some of these organizations have been given large donations to amplify the impact of smaller donations from the community.
Many other nonprofits are also reaching out today for donations to keep their programs up and running.
The Mountain Humane animal shelter got a $25,000 matching challenge grant from the William Carey Hay Foundation, which means donations up to that amount will be doubled today. “Saving lives and second chances are only possible with the generous support of our animal-loving community,” states a press release. “Any size gift makes a difference and will be matched until midnight.”
The Sun Valley Institute for Resilience also acquired a Giving Tuesday boost from two anonymous donors, who will double the amount of donations up to a total of $40,000 today and “throughout the season.”
“We need to build resilience at double time and today is the start of making that happen,” states a press release. “More connections between producers and consumers. More investment in innovative ideas. More access to tools for resilience at home. The impact of your gift doubles today.”
Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a collaboration between the 92nd Street Y in New York City and the United Nations Foundation, states an article on Wikipedia. The movement was created as a response to over-commercialization and consumerism during the post-Thanksgiving season.
The Wood River Community YMCA, Blaine County Charitable Fund and Men's Second Chance Living are among the many nonprofit organizations making appeals for donations today.
Men’s Second Chance Living sober house for men will begin selling raffle tickets for its 3rd Annual holiday “Chance to Change” raffle on Nov. 24. The winner will receive a $10,000 gift certificate to be used at Jensen Stern, jewelry store in Ketchum. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.
The YMCA is taking donations to support its multitude of programs.
“The Y is for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” states the YMCA website.
The Blaine County Charitable Fund received today a $10,000 grant that will match other donations up to that amount. “In our community, it’s easy to see the good stuff. The beautiful mountains and the small-town culture, the endless trails, world-class fishing, and an impressive number of arts events and delicious restaurants,” states a press release. “But the reality is that there are people from all different backgrounds in Blaine County—people just like you and me who may need our help.
“There are many organizations with worthy causes that could use your support,” said Spur Foundation Executive Director Sally Gillespie. “Spur can help provide insight for people to pick which nonprofits fit their interests and their desires for impact.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In