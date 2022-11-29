Mountain Humane; giving tuesday

Mountain Humane is one of many area nonprofits offering extra incentive to donate on "Giving Tuesday."

Local nonprofits are getting a boost today from “Giving Tuesday” opportunities that enhance donations by leaps and bounds. Some of these organizations have been given large donations to amplify the impact of smaller donations from the community.

Many other nonprofits are also reaching out today for donations to keep their programs up and running.

The Mountain Humane animal shelter got a $25,000 matching challenge grant from the William Carey Hay Foundation, which means donations up to that amount will be doubled today. “Saving lives and second chances are only possible with the generous support of our animal-loving community,” states a press release. “Any size gift makes a difference and will be matched until midnight.”

