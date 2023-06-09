Give 'em a break!
Express photo by Willy Cook

Local students got their first taste of summer on Thursday, the last day of class for Blaine County public schools. That’s plenty of reason to celebrate for these students (and a few teachers) at the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum. But there’s still one big event remaining before summer break truly begins for the Class of 2023 down at Wood River High School: graduation. Graduating seniors are scheduled to get their diplomas today, Friday, June 9.

