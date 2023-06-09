Give 'em a break!

Local students got their first taste of summer on Thursday, the last day of class for Blaine County public schools. That’s plenty of reason to celebrate for these students (and a few teachers) at the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum. But there’s still one big event remaining before summer break truly begins for the Class of 2023 down at Wood River High School: graduation. Graduating seniors are scheduled to get their diplomas today, Friday, June 9.
Online Poll
How did spring slack feel to you?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on Trail Creek Road
- Agencies break ground on first-responder housing project
- Changes coming July 1 to DMV title fees, funding mechanism
- Ketchum man faces felonies for allegedly assaulting officer, flooding jail cell
- Hailey P&Z to consider legalizing tiny homes in industrial district, green belt
- Flying Heart sues county in protracted parking battle
- Report: Blaine County real estate sales volume low, but prices strong
- Resort moves up Baldy summer opening date
- Emergency flood declaration extended
- Heritage Court to crown four local women
Images
Collections
Commented
- Fish and Game approves plan to reduce wolf population by more than 60% (13)
- Stop leaving taxpayers with the tab for mine cleanups (9)
- Elkhorn Village project is a bad fit (9)
- Government workers should not get to jump the housing line (9)
- Voters repudiated idea that workers should live elsewhere (8)
- Voters send ‘clear message’ with resounding approval of affordable-housing taxes (8)
- Where is the respect? (8)
- Idaho industries pay the price of our broken immigration system (8)
- Ketchum P&Z offers changes to smooth out pre-application process (7)
- Blaine County assessed property value increases by 10% (7)
- Guns have changed everything. Especially childhood. (7)
- State: Groundwater seeping near Triumph Mine likely contaminated (7)
- Lawmakers should rethink position on leasing public lands for conservation (5)
- Her fetus had a 1% chance of survival. Idaho’s ban forced her to travel for an abortion. (5)
- A win at the Supreme Court for property rights (4)
- Ground breaks on first of the school district staff housing projects (4)
- Flying Heart sues county in protracted parking battle (4)
- Transparency in numbers: a look into how your tax dollars are being spent (4)
- More evacuations ordered as county streamlines emergency flood work (3)
- Former mayor named grand marshal of Wagon Days (3)
- Valley voters overwhelmingly back LOT for housing (3)
- 'Above normal' wildfire risk forecast for central Idaho in July, August (3)
- Ketchum lays out next couple years of capital improvements (3)
- 'One man, one vote' means each vote counts equally (3)
- BCHA tightens qualifications for community housing programs (2)
- Hailey signs mental health proclamation (2)
- Bellevue awarded $3.3 million grant for drinking water system upgrade (2)
- Hailey to consider $149,000 “tiny home on wheels” purchase (2)
- Hailey, Bellevue agree to 40/60 split of Eccles land (2)
- Hailey leaders debate buying $149,000 “tiny home on wheels” (2)
- Blaine County Commissioners urged to consider a new road and bridge levy (2)
- Rising river spotlights floodplain health, challenges (2)
- SKI magazine conducting annual resort survey (2)
- Crapo, Risch and Fulcher vote to throw Idahoans under the bus (2)
- Express editorial was right on housing priority (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider legalizing tiny homes in industrial district, green belt (2)
- Bellevue addressing 'significant deficiencies' in public drinking water system (1)
- Longtime Forest Service ranger Kurt Nelson to retire (1)
- Teacher pay increases under new BCSD contract (1)
- Was Thomas Jefferson right? (1)
- All in the family: Ultrarunner Cody Lind carries on a storied legacy (1)
- Report: Blaine County real estate sales volume low, but prices strong (1)
- New parking coming to Ketchum condos (1)
- Wolverines make a 'state'-ment, beat Burley in districts (1)
- Friedman requests designs for private terminal (1)
- Friedman Memorial Airport closures this week won’t affect flights (1)
- Bellevue hires search firm to recruit new city clerk (1)
- Wolves will die because money talked (1)
- New and improved 'Chamber Bucks' available to shop local (1)
- Take a stand against scam calls for Idaho seniors (1)
- Agencies break ground on first-responder housing project (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In