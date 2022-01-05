Froze And Cons
Express photo by Roland Lane

Unforgiving cold marked the start of 2022 over the weekend, keeping the snow on Baldy feeling fresh—but presenting some other problems, as this Hailey house demonstrates. Temperatures cratered at -11 degrees Fahrenheit in Hailey and Ketchum on Jan. 1, with wind chills approaching -20, according to the National Weather Service. But that’s basically jogging weather compared to Stanley, where thermometers touched -25 New Year’s morning. Express photo by Roland Lane

Load comments