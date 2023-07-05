Hailey resident Amy Bain took this photo along Forest Service Road 320 on June 25, some 10 months after the Ross Fork Fire torched nearly 38,000 acres of alpine forest and sagebrush steppe between Ketchum and Stanley.
“It was super sad to see how hot and fully it burned, though the other side of the road was green and beautiful,” Bain said.
The Ross Fork Fire started by lightning on Aug. 12, 2022, and raged north and east over Labor Day weekend. Here, a blackened stretch of forest meets a green meadow near the south shore of Alturas Lake, serving as a vivid reminder of nature’s unpredictable behavior and resilience.
