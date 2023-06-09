22-06-29-hailey-farmer's-market-1-roland.jpg

Pickled eggs from Itty Bitty Farms at the Wood River Farmers Market in Hailey in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Idaho is known as one of the best places to harvest fowl, from ducks in Hagerman to pheasants and grouse in the high deserts. But there’s a bird that is ruffling feathers in the fowl industry of Idaho: ostrich.

Wood River Valley residents will be able to get ostrich meat at the Wood River Farmers Market in Ketchum this summer. The season opens June 10 for the Hailey market and June 14 for Ketchum. Organizers are excited to bring several new vendors to the table.

“We are thrilled to have American Ostrich Farms here,” said Carolyn Helmke, marketing director for the Farmers Market. “Another interesting new vendor this year is Southern Idaho Culinary Mushrooms. People always ask about mushrooms, and we haven’t had a mushroom vendor in years.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments