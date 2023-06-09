Idaho is known as one of the best places to harvest fowl, from ducks in Hagerman to pheasants and grouse in the high deserts. But there’s a bird that is ruffling feathers in the fowl industry of Idaho: ostrich.
Wood River Valley residents will be able to get ostrich meat at the Wood River Farmers Market in Ketchum this summer. The season opens June 10 for the Hailey market and June 14 for Ketchum. Organizers are excited to bring several new vendors to the table.
“We are thrilled to have American Ostrich Farms here,” said Carolyn Helmke, marketing director for the Farmers Market. “Another interesting new vendor this year is Southern Idaho Culinary Mushrooms. People always ask about mushrooms, and we haven’t had a mushroom vendor in years.”
American Ostrich Farms is located in Kuna, but the founder, Alexander McCoy, is originally from the Wood River Valley.
“We participated in the Boise Farmers Market for the first time this year, and it was phenomenal so we decided to come to Ketchum as well,” said Jessica Roth, spokeswoman for American Ostrich Farms.
American Ostrich Farms has been in existence for 10 years, and has a 120-acre property on which they raise about 1,000 adult ostriches. The birds spend their entire lives on the ranch. Roth said AOF also farms alfalfa there, which they use to feed the birds.
“We are as close to zero waste as possible, with almost 90% utilization of the animal. We sell the [egg] shells as décor, we have a pet treat line, skin care line with ostrich oil, and whatever we don’t use is composted and reincorporated into the farm,” Roth explained.
The idea for the ostrich farm started when McCoy left the valley and went into the world of finance. He worked in international finance in South Africa and was also training for the Iron Man triathlon. He decided to try ostrich meat and ended up running one of his fastest times an hour after eating. When McCoy looked into how healthy and sustainable ostrich meat is, he quit his job and came home to Idaho to start an ostrich farm.
“I think the reason few people know of us is because we are primarily direct to consumer, which is why we are excited to be at the farmers market,” Roth said.
If someone cannot make the farmers market, ostrich is available for purchase at Atkinsons’ Market. AOF also just started selling their ground ostrich to Sun Valley Resort for an ostrich burger, Roth added.
Also new this year, shoppers at the Wood River Farmers Market in both Hailey and Ketchum will have options from several food trucks. Ro’s Ramen will be a part of Roadbars in Ketchum, and Wylde Beet, a vegetarian food truck, will be at both locations alongside La Parilla and Joe’s Juice, Helmke said.
“We will finally have a nice suite of lunch choices,” Helmke said.
The Hailey market producers are Lookout Farm, Agrarian Harvest, Itty Bitty Farm with Silver Oak, Shooting Star Farm, Rivers Edge Orchard, Sundries Farm, Shelly and Mike’s Flowers and Produce, Sunnyside Up Farm, Wood River Ranch Beef, Lava Lake Lamb, 4L Farms, Koehn Trout Farm. Food vendors are Katie’s Kakes, Purely Popped, Road Bars, Sweet Indulgence, S’more to Love, Dolce Cabana, La Parilla, The Wylde Beet, Joe’s Juice, Mountain Mutts, River Food and Hillside Bread. Craft vendors include Idahat, Stella Goods, No 9 Jewelry and Studio Penny Lane.
The Ketchum Market will have a few more produce vendors, including Prairie Sun Farm, Kings Crown Organic Farm, Squash Blossom Farm, Wild Spaces Farm, Evan’s Farmstead Cheese, Rustic Petals, Buttercup Farm and Big Lost Beef. Added to Ketchum for food vendors are Atomic Potato Chip Company, Nonnas, River Food, Roadbars and Ro’s Ramen and Andy’s Bread Company. Added craft vendors are JAM, Greenroom Naturals, Pinkchef Woodturning, Kernworks, Summit Jewelry, Hells Canyon Bolo Co., Herbal Grounded Momma, Kozon Skin Care, Neatline Designs, Picabo Desert Farm, GoodMorningHenna and Clearwave Pro.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In