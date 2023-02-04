Free Hispanic Nordic ski and snowshoe day on Sunday

The Blaine County Recreation District invites the Hispanic community to join them for a free Ski and Snowshoe Day at Quigley Trails Park on Sunday, February 5, from 2:00-5:00 pm.
“The BCRD wants to welcome our Spanish-speaking community to join us on the trails. Nordic skiing and snowshoeing are great ways to stay healthy and active in the winter,” says Mark Davidson, Executive Director of BCRD.
At this free, family-friendly event, attendees are welcome to take free mini Nordic ski lessons in Spanish on demo skis from Fischer and Rossignol, use snowshoes from Backwoods Mountain Sports, bring their own sleds, and enjoy free hot chocolate, drinks, and tacos.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In