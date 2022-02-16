The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation will be hosting a free cross-country ski clinic teaching both the classic and skate disciplines on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Lake Creek Nordic Center north of Ketchum.
Participants do not need to sign up and will be responsible for bringing their gear, including skis, boots and poles.
“We are excited to bring this free community clinic to anyone looking to sharpen their skills, improve efficiency on their skis or simply get started in the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing,” SVSEF Coach Kelley Yeates said. “We are so grateful for the support we receive from our community, and this is one way we want to give back and provide any help we can to those who love the sport of cross-country skiing as much as we do.”
People interested in attending the free clinic will be responsible for having a BCRD Nordic Trail Pass before clinic day and should plan to arrive and park at the Lake Creek Trailhead no later than 11:30 a.m. Day passes are available through the BCRD at www.bcrd.org/trail-passes.php. Instruction will start promptly at noon and will conclude at 1 p.m. ￼
