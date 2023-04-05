Skiers with Sun Valley ties got off to fast starts on their home hill at the Toyota U.S. Alpine National Championships, with local racers skiing themselves into top 10 spots in the Sunday Super G and Monday slalom events on Baldy. Few competitors were as fast as Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racer Dasha Romanov. Romanov (in bib No. 11), earned SVSEF's first top-three podium of the championships on Monday, finishing second in the women's slalom, just behind Lila Lapanja (bib No. 3) and ahead of Kristiane Bekkestad (bib No. 1). For more coverage of the races, turn to Page 19, or go online to www.mtexpress.com.
