Fishing season opened over the long weekend, and for local anglers there’s one waterway on everyone’s mind: Silver Creek. With spring runoff swelling the Big Wood, Big Lost and Salmon rivers towards flood stage, the south-county spring creek remains basically stable—and, as fisherman found over opening weekend, typically productive. “All our freestones and tailwaters still have dangerously high flows, so it is best to avoid them,” guide Bret Bishop writes in this week’s Fishing Report. “Silver Creek remains your best option if you are looking to wet a line.”
