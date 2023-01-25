Footlight Dance
Express photo by Roland Lane

The public is welcome to attend a performance of Footlight Dance Centre's newest show "Endangered Species" on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2:45 p.m. at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. The company of 17 dancers will present a show inspired by the endangered animal species in Idaho and across the U.S. They will interpret through the use of ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip hop. A narration that accompanies the performances will discuss how the arts bring emotional response and a forum to discuss our creative voices. The show is a part of Footlight's weeklong school enrichment performances in the Blaine County Schools. The dancers attend Wood River High School and The Community School. Seniors Georgia Geagan, Ava Knowles, Piper Kolb, Hazel Ludwig, Lilia Page and Bridgette Silva will be participating in their final year of performances.

