Food for Thought: A warm stew to chase the chill away
By METRO CREATIVE SERVICES

As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered.

This recipe for "Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions" from "Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!" (Time Home Entertainment) by the editors of Real Simple is tailor-made for a cold day. This hearty dish will warm anyone up, both from the heat of the stew itself and the spicy kick of the jalapeños.

Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions

