Food for Thought: A warm stew to chase the chill away

As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered.
This recipe for "Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions" from "Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!" (Time Home Entertainment) by the editors of Real Simple is tailor-made for a cold day. This hearty dish will warm anyone up, both from the heat of the stew itself and the spicy kick of the jalapeños.
Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
5 pounds boneless pork shoulder or butt, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
2 tablespoons ground cumin
Kosher salt and black pepper
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
1 to 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and sliced
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
1 1-pound package frozen cut okra
Heat oven to 325 F. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large ovenproof pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season the pork with the cumin, 1.5 teaspoons salt and a half teaspoon black pepper. In batches, cook the pork until browned, turning occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.
Add the flour and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pot and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the orange juice, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeños, and 4 cups water and bring to a boil. Return the pork to the pot, cover, transfer to oven, and cook until the pork is tender, 2.5 to 3 hours.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss the onion with the vinegar, half cup water, and half teaspoon salt. Let sit, tossing occasionally, for at least 30 minutes (and up to 4 hours).
Skim off and discard any fat from the stew. Add the okra. Cover the pot, return it to the oven, and cook until the okra is tender, about 15 minutes. If the stew is too thin, place the pot on the stove and simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes more.
Meanwhile, cook the grits according to the package directions. Serve with the stew and marinated onions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In