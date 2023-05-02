Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,900 10-12 inch rainbow trout throughout the area in May.
In Blaine County there are several areas to be stocked, including Gavers Lagoon, May 1-5, with approximately 1,425 trout; Little Wood Reservoir from May 15-19 with 3,000 trout and again on May 29-June 2 with 6,000 trout; and Penny Lake, scheduled to be stocked with 500 trout May 22-23.
Many of the waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Due to lingering winter conditions that limit vehicle access into some locations, not all stocking may occur as scheduled.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/Marshmallow combinations or commercial baits, like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s “Learn to Fish” webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules—including the Big Wood River. Fishing is closed on the Big Wood each year from April 1 through Memorial Day, May 31.
