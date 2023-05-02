May Fishing

With plenty of catchable fish, stocked locations are ideal for a day out with children or grandchildren.

 Courtesy photo

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,900 10-12 inch rainbow trout throughout the area in May.

In Blaine County there are several areas to be stocked, including Gavers Lagoon, May 1-5, with approximately 1,425 trout; Little Wood Reservoir from May 15-19 with 3,000 trout and again on May 29-June 2 with 6,000 trout; and Penny Lake, scheduled to be stocked with 500 trout May 22-23.

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.

