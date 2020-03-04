Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racer Ruby Smith used her “leap day” on Saturday, Feb. 29, to win the Monroe Cup’s U-12 girls giant slalom down Hemingway and Greyhawk runs. Smith torched the field on the first day of the three-day event, winning by six and a half seconds with a two-run time of 1:17.26.
