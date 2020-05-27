Mountain men were known for settling the frontier, but these days women play an important role in guiding us on the slopes, in the woods and along the rivers in Idaho’s backcountry. Earlier this year, the Mountain Express spoke with a few who have turned their sense of adventure, hospitality and reverence for the natural world into careers.
Susanne Connor
Susanne Connor has been a guide longer than many of her peers have been alive—on land, in rivers and in the air. She came to North America from Munich, Germany, in 1972.
“I was only 17 and had run away from a life in Germany,” said Connor, 65. “Being an orphan, I was not headed in the direction I wanted life to go.”
By 1978, Connor had moved from Vancouver, Canada, to the Wood River Valley with her husband. With an infant son to raise, they started a gliding business at Friedman Memorial Airport. Connor later started her own, Sun Valley Soaring, getting towed up to altitude by local planes and set loose in the sky.
“Initially, it was hard to convince folks that I was capable of flying their precious cargo around the sky, but as I became better at it, I started to exude an air of confidence, and soon my gender became a nonissue,” she said. “I spent 20 fabulous years taking tourists for glider rides over Baldy, the hills surrounding the Hailey airport and the Pioneer Mountains.”
A hiker and skier all her life, Connor was hired to do a few guiding trips for Venture Outdoors, a llama trekking and guided hiking company. Sometime in the 1980s she took up fly fishing, but didn’t become serious about it until she met her now boyfriend of 10 years.
“He taught me the rudiments and I learned the rest from just doing it,” she said. “Since he had grown up in the area, he knew the local streams intimately, and I still frequent some of the spots he showed me. It was actually his idea that I should try to get a job guiding fishermen.”
So, one day in 1997, Connor got up the courage to walk into Lost River Outfitters and ask for a guide position.
“Just like with flying, gaining respect and credibility was difficult in the beginning,” she said. “Even some of my fellow guides were not convinced I knew how. Some folks would say they didn’t want to fish with a woman. Initially, I was way too bossy in my attempt to make my clients successful. But I learned over the years and now I hardly ever hear of anyone unhappy about fishing with a woman, or with me, for that matter.”
Connor is no longer a glider pilot. She is now engaged to Scott Schnebly, and the couple have been running Lost River Outfitters about 20 years. During the winter she coaches the Alpine Devo Team for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, as she has for the past 28 seasons.
“Those two professions complement each other greatly, each providing learning opportunities for the other,” she said. “I feel like I’m still growing as a guide, and this makes me quite happy.
“I like to make my guide trips adventures. We go to beautiful places with nice fish and no people, even if this means walking a while.”
Amanda Bauman
Amanda Bauman, 31, is an elementary school teacher at the Sun Valley Community School. During the past five summers, she has worked as a fly fishing guide at Silver Creek Outfitters. An Idaho native, she grew up in a family of ranchers and business owners. She started fly fishing in college while working as a firefighter.
“I consider myself new to this industry,” Bauman said. “I’m still learning from people I know who have been at it longer than I have, how they read water, what they notice about a hatch, how to approach a run and how they fish the water.”
An eight- to 10-hour fishing day with clients starts for Bauman at home, picking flies—she usually ties her own—and preparing her rod, making sure her line is in good condition, and then gearing up the car with food and drinks before heading to the store. Clients are then outfitted with everything they will need for the day.
“You are basically creating a luxury experience for your guests in the outdoors,” she said. “I get a lot of women clients because they can feel more comfortable starting out. But I have a lot of male clients also, high-end businessmen, and a lot of kids due to my teaching background. It could be that women have a different approach to teaching, but I treat all my clients the same.”
The artificial flies that Bauman decides to use on a particular day reflect her knowledge about the connection between the plant life and bug life in the river.
“Silver Creek holds a different set of bugs on average because it is a spring-fed stream,” she said. “The Big Wood River is a ‘freestone river,’ which means it has a natural flow and is not controlled. Below Magic Reservoir you have what is called a ‘tailwater’ because it’s below a dam. Some flies, like pale morning duns, caddisflies and Baetis flies, as well as many others, could exist in all three types of waters.”
Bauman decision to use “dry flies,” which mimic food for fish on the surface, will depend on water and air temperatures, even barometric pressure. But, she said, the specialized knowledge required of fly-fishing guides is only gained over time.
“It comes from having a passion for your environment. That’s what teaches you the most. We also read a lot, take home bug specimens and find out what types they are. Many of us have science backgrounds,” she said.
Bauman said her passion for conservation has deepened since becoming a guide.
“You learn what it means to be using a waterway as part of a community,” she said. “It’s not just about teaching fishing. It’s about respecting one another’s distances, picking up after others, how not to walk through a protected riparian zone just to take a shortcut. Humans can do a lot of damage just walking to a river.”
Bauman said the season for guides generally runs from late May, after the rainbow trout spawn, until November.
“We also do trips all winter,” she said.
Courtney Smart
Courtney Smart has been a river guide since 1992 and also works as an outdoor chef. In the off-season she guides fly-fishing trips in Ketchum, caters outdoor events and volunteers as the Wood River Valley guide liaison for the Redside Foundation, which promotes the mental and physical well-being of Idaho guides.
“I’ve been at this for 28 years and have no plans to stop,” Smart, who is 50, told the Express. “I’m flattered to even be mentioned in the company of such great local women.”
While working on the Middle Fork and Main Salmon rivers, as well as Hells Canyon on the Snake River and a few trips on the Payette River, Smart learned to design and cook meals in the wilderness. Prior to that she guided and cooked for her guests on the upper Salt River in Arizona, the state where she went to college.
Smart, originally from Naperville, Ill., has worked for numerous rafting companies in Idaho after being hired from Arizona by White Otter owner Randy Hess in 1994.
When she started river guiding there were not many women in the industry.
“But now we’re in every outdoor industry as guides, whether its biking, climbing, biking, rafting, fishing or hunting,” she said. “I like to tell people to take a wilderness river trip. After all, it’s your land and it’s your water. I like teaching guests about public lands and public waterways.”
Smart’s mother had a restaurant, so she learned how to cook, helping out on the weekends in her grandparents’ gardens. While traveling and camping with her father in Idaho she fell in love with whitewater. She and her husband, Steve Smart, live in Ketchum.
“When I do a trip these days I just try to pass on as much information to the younger guides as I can. The younger generation shares and helps one another. When I started out it was like, ‘Here’s your boat’ and they were gone.”
Smart’s book “River Food: A Collection of Recipes From Idaho’s Middle Fork and Main Salmon Rivers,” has both recipes and stories from a career on the river. A share of proceeds from sales of the book go to the Redside Foundation, which provides scholarships, mental health services and other resources for guides.
“It’s a cool organization,” she said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Francie St. Onge
Francie St. Onge came to the Wood River Valley in 2000 with her husband, Joe, to take over Sun Valley Trekking, start a family and pursue the kind of lifestyle she was exposed to as a kid in Minnesota.
“My parents were both alpine and Nordic skiers who also loved canoeing and hiking,” St. Onge said. “In elementary school I was exposed to expeditioning in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota. That’s when I learned about the French voyageurs”—the famous frontiersmen who transported furs and trade goods in Canada in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
St. Onge, 47, started backcountry skiing in 1990 and began looking for a way to live and work in the mountains. She and her husband found work as guides in the Rocky Mountains and in Alaska.
“In the early 2000s, backcountry yurt trips became the highlight of the year for us, so becoming backcountry guides became a dream for both of us,” she said.
Today, St. Onge and her husband run Sun Valley Mountain Huts and continue to work as guides for Sun Valley Trekking. The work requires avalanche education and wilderness first responder training as well as many hours of experience.
“You have to really enjoy taking care of people and sharing the experience with them,” St. Onge said. “People hire a ski guide because they know where to find the good snow and skiing, but also because they have a risk management plan in place. We keep our fingers on the pulse day to day in terms of avalanche risk.”
St. Onge said the mission for her is all about “the huts,” six remote off-the-grid dwellings in the mountains surrounding the Wood River Valley and in the Sawtooths. Trekkers can go hut-to-hut without leaving the wilderness, checking emails or being otherwise distracted from what St. Onge describes as a “heightened experience.” And the backcountry skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing along the way only adds to it.
“Hut skiing ties together the spirit of the pioneers and the Native Americans with a personal experience of adventure,” she said. “Being out there brings back a hands-on consciousness, chopping wood and melting snow for water, and being together with family and friends in an unplugged way. It’s a binding experience and an important resource for modern society.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In