Wood River Women's Foundation
Express photo by Willy Cook

Annie Kaiser, left, Marcia Fosberg, Sarah Sentilles, Julie LaFleur, Karen de Saint Phalle and Tish Jochums were all smiles at the Wood River Women’s Foundation annual meeting on Wednesday in Sun Valley. The event celebrated 22 local nonprofits awarded with 2023 grants totaling $353,450. The 325 members of the foundation vote annually on the recipients with a focus on health, education, outdoor initiatives, and emergency, social and therapeutic services. Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has awarded 215 grants to 94 organizations totaling more than $3.4 million. The 2023 recipients include Girls on the Run, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley, Idaho Basecamp, The Community Library, “I Have a Dream” Foundation, Kids Mountain Fund, The Advocates, North Blaine County Fire District, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Senior Connection, Crisis Hotline, The Space, the YMCA and Men’s Second Chance Living. Partial grants were awarded to Wood River Land Trust, Wood River Wolf Project, Flourish Foundation, Wood River High School, Environmental Resource Center, Unega Mountain Dog Rescue and Wood River Legacy Softball.

Load comments