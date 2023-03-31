Gigi Mentzer

“Skiing Mount Hood when I was 6. I ended up catching air by accident and landed it. I was amazed, and wanted to keep doing it. My parents couldn’t get me off the mountain.”

Gigi Mentzer, Elkhorn
Michael David

“The old days of everyone skiing until 3-4 p.m., then piling into the bars in Warm Springs to rehash their day over beer."

Michael David, Ketchum
Chris Lentz

“Skiing the Powder Highway with some of my friends in December 2022. Great snow, great friends."

Chris Lentz, Ketchum
James Bourret

“At Soldier Mountain in 2012, guided by Gary Ashurst in 50 inches of new powder.”

James Bourret, Triumph
Jerry Hadam

“Every time I go skiing is the best ski memory.”

Jerry Hadam, Bellevue
Araceli Lopez

“It was December 2022 on Baldy, with fresh powder and a tasty cocktail at the Roundhouse.”

Araceli Lopez, Hailey
William Sanchez

“Skiing with my wife on our seven-year anniversary on Baldy’s Seattle Ridge.”

William Sanchez, Ketchum
Lizee Shumway

“A late April trip to Snowbird with 18 inches of fresh powder with super-open runs.”

Lizee Shumway, Ketchum
