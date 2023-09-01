Ella Wolter

“Going to watch the Wagon Days parade, eat Papoose Club breakfast, go to Reckless Kelly and enjoy Labor Day weekend.”

Ella Wolter, Hailey
Carmen Kam

“Watching the parade, going up the gondola, going for a bike ride, going for a hike around Redfish Lake and attending an evening concert.”

Carmen Kam, Orlando, Florida
Shannon Avery

“Wagon Days parade on my Mtn. bike, both Reckless Kelly and Mickey and the Motorcars concerts, Backyard BBQ by the river cooking ribs.”

Shannon Avery, Warm Springs
Lisa Schlachter

“Going for a hike up Chocolate Gulch, riding my bike to the parade, frying Sage leaves for a good salad spice and grilling with friends.”

Lisa Schlachter, Elkhorn
Trini Pullen

“Gallery walkin’ on Friday, Big Hitch and Big Mickey on Saturday, Reclkless on Sunday and Redfish Lake beach on Monday. Wow, what a laborious weekend!"

Trini Pullen, Ketchum
