Retired stone mason David Brod recently returned from a five-week stay with his son in Berkeley, Calif. He spent time with his in-laws and visited Yosemite National Park for the first time, but this was not a typical vacation.
Brod, a Vietnam veteran on a fixed income with a disability, had to pack up his belongings and leave town due to a shortage of affordable housing. Over the course of six months, his rent at a series of places in Ketchum had risen from $500 to over $1800. For more than a year he has been on a waiting list at the Blaine County Housing Authority for an affordable place to rent
“Right now, I am couch surfing,” Brod, 76, said. “But I am very optimistic. This is a sacred area for me, and it has an open-hearted and welcoming community.”
Brod showed up in Ketchum in October 1976 after growing up in suburban Philadelphia. He traveled the world on a Swedish freighter before joining the Army Signal Corps as a second lieutenant. He lived through the Tet Offensive in 1968 on a helicopter base in the Mekong Delta.
“The tall antennas we used for communications were used by the Viet Cong to aim their mortars at us, so we lived behind sandbags the entire time,” Brod said. “Being in a war situation is like living through the two forest fires we had in Ketchum, but for 52 weeks in a row, with a dread that something really bad is going to happen. If you look at the side of Baldy, it’s still scorched.”
Brod was honorably discharged after two years of active duty and spent much of the next 10 years homeless while the country wracked in social upheaval.
“I was a part of that and I am not proud of it, but I now know that I was also adjusting to PTSD,” Brod said. He wound up in Ketchum with only a backpack and went to work hauling bricks as a hod carrier, paying $165 a month for rent in a cabin north of Ketchum. As a former college gymnast, he welcomed the physical challenge. He got married, had two sons, and stayed in masonry for another 43 years.
“I came here for work, not to ski, and masonry is great work, but its heavy and slow going. I healed myself by moving to Ketchum and finding a steady job,” said Brod, who has also delivered the Idaho Mountain Express for 20 years.
“I got my boys up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday and put them in the back seat as I made the rounds. It’s good to have a routine with kids, and I got to spend time with them and watch the sun come up.”
Brod’s son, Adam, has a family in Japan where he works as a professor of English. His son Noah works for the federal government in Berkeley. Lately, he’s been working to keep a roof over his father’s head. Five weeks ago, Noah helped store Brod’s belongings, including everything his father owned from 40 years of shopping at the Gold Mine Thrift store.
Six months ago, Brod was living for $500 a month at a friend’s house. When the friend died, Brod took a $900 condo, which turned out to have a leaky roof. The landlord turned him out to fix the roof, and the dwelling then became unavailable. He then found another condo on a “handshake deal” for $1,500, but was then turned out to make it available for a symphony musician—hence the stay in Berkeley. Now that he’s in back in town he expects to pay $1,800 if and when it becomes available.
Brod lives on a fixed income from veterans’ benefits and Social Security, with a disability from the Vietnam War.
Still robust and upbeat, Brod can’t help but worry about others.
“Some of my former workers include a mason who is now driving three or four hours each day for work from Twin Falls or Jerome, and he is making $18 to $22 an hour, which is pretty good,” Brod said. “But his landlord wanted to double his rent, and he couldn’t pay it.”
After a year and half wait, Brod recently qualified for a federal Section 8 housing voucher that would entitle him to $600 in monthly help toward paying rent. He isn’t sure whether there are any private landlords who will take a voucher; the Blaine County Housing Authority has no list of them if they exist in the valley, he said.
“I understand that any private landlord can take one, but I am not sure any would,” Brod said. “Right now, time is running out. I have 90 days until the voucher expires, and then I have to start applying for one all over again.”
Brod doesn’t know what he’ll do if an affordable housing unit doesn’t open up.
“Maybe I will just leave the valley or travel around a while until something turns up,” he said.
On Wednesday the Blaine County Housing Authority had around 175 qualified applicants waiting for openings at its 27 occupied rental housing units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In