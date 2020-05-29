Local musician and impresario Johnny Valenzuela spent 20 years in the Los Angeles music industry, engineering and producing radio broadcasts of performances and interviews with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Van Halen, The Who and The Grateful Dead.
“I got to live like a rock star,” Valenzuela said. “But with one-tenth as much of the drugs and sex.”
Valenzuela, 53, came to the Wood River Valley in 1981 with his parents from L.A. He attended the Sun Valley Community School and helped envision the mascot design: a cutthroat trout wearing Vuarnet sunglasses with a knife in its teeth.
After graduating, he went back to his L.A. roots, studying communications and music at Loyola Marymount University. Valenzuela’s Aunt Pat Priest had been a T.V. star, playing Marylin Munster in “The Munsters” and acting in an Elvis Presley movie. His grandmother Ivy Baker Priest served as the Treasurer of the United States under President Dwight Eisenhower.
“I always had a keen sense of the old Hollywood celebrity scene,” Valenzuela recalled. “Whenever
my aunt was on T.V. we gathered around to watch. We met Bob Hope, Ronald Reagan, Vincent Price. I played piano at Liberace’s house in Palm Springs.”
His first job out of college in 1988 was at an audiovisual production warehouse in Inglewood, Calif.
“It was not a good part of L.A.,” he recalled. “But my co-workers knew the people who would become [recording artists] N.W.A. I was exposed to early old-school rap and hip-hop but had no idea how big it would get. Nobody did.”
Valenzuela, who was formally trained on the keyboard, also plays drums and bass. He said hip-hop was not his musical passion, but he was fascinated with what was going on in L.A.
“I was by then a full-blown hippie,” he said. “I loved the Grateful Dead and progressive rock.”
In 1989 he started sound engineering for the Rock Line, a nationwide call-in show, meeting more musical legends than he can recall. He then worked as director of broadcasting and as a producer for Album Network. If a band had an album out, he worked with a record label or band managers to pick a venue, hire a recording tuck and basically join the tour for a week: The Black Crowes, Blues Traveler and others.
“It was all about promotion, but I got to peek in on how each artist navigates stardom and success,” Valenzuela said. “The nicest one I ever met was Peter Gabriel. Others were challenging. Axl Rose comes to mind, and Billy Squier. I didn’t get rich, but I felt pretty lucky, especially when the Allman Brothers, all of them, played an acoustic set one day in the studio. It was pretty special.”
When the Grateful Dead were on hand for an interview, it was anticlimactic. No talking about the three shows they had just played in L.A. or Valenzuela’s colorful memories as a Deadhead.
“They came early, and I just sat there and watched football with Bob and Jerry for an hour,” he said.
Valenzuela had a band in high school called Stone Wheat. Most of the band members, including Brian Carney, wound up in L.A. eventually and the band played together until 1997. One of Valenzuela’s high school friends, guitarist Richard Harrah, suggested that they perform the entire Pink Floyd album “Dark Side of the Moon.”
After returning to the valley in 2004, Valenzuela and his friends made it happen at the Wicked Spud in Hailey. Several bands have followed, playing other albums in their entirety, Grateful Dead shows on Halloween and a tribute night to Tom Petty. Valenzuela has worked locally as a DJ for the KECH radio station. He currently edits and engineers Sammy Hagar’s “Top Rock Countdown,” which airs on 160 radio stations, including KECH.
In addition, Valenzuela has for a year now produced the podcast “Same Difference: Two Jazz Fans, One Jazz Standard,” every other week, with A.J. Habra. Next week the two hosts will pick apart various versions of “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” by Ira and George Gershwin.
The COVID-19 pandemic has Valenzuela cooped up, wondering when his bandmates can go live on stage once again.
“People in this valley love their live music and they love to dance, so this pandemic could take a toll on a lot of people,” he said. “We might not play music this summer, but we will back next year with a vengeance.”
Valenzuela’s 11-year-old son Corson just graduated from fifth grade at the Syringa Mountain School. He may also be on stage soon enough. He plays drums, piano, violin, cello and flute.
“He’s definitely musically inclined,” Valenzuela said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you, Tony Tekaroniake Evans, for the article! Much appreciated. Just a few points of clarification:
1) The "sex and drugs" comment is a joke reference to a Punk Rock song from the 70's by Ian Dury called "Sex And Drugs And Rock And Roll". Yes, I had all the Rock And Roll of a rock star, but with 1/10th the sex and drugs :)
2) My Aunt Pat has quite an extensive film and TV resume, and my grandmother was also Treasurer of California under Reagan. While I have no vivid memories of the Hollywood old guard, I would have most certainly met several of them when I was a little kid. And yes, the Liberace story is true, although he wasn't there in his house at the time.
3) Those co-workers at the warehouse, DJ Beef and A.T. Smooth, man, I'd love to know what those dudes are doing now!
4) That Allman Brothers night, man, that was something special, but to be honest, there were many nights like that with so many artists, it's hard to recall them all. Thank god for photos. :)
5) The high school band was actually called Not Yet. Stonewheat didn't come to be until 1986. The Dark Side Of The Moon show was many years after Stonewheat. I think it was 2009 or 2010. Can't remember exactly.
6) the only "album" shows we did were with Pink Floyd albums. But yes, the Dead, Petty, and Stones tributes were all a ton of fun. Next summer, folks, next summer, we'll be back with something!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In