Andy Ferguson came to the Wood River Valley about seven years ago after many years in the aviation industry. Today, he owns and operates Edge Event Productions, providing audio-visual systems for parties and events.
“We’re busy,” said Ferguson, 63. “A Lot of wedding stuff. We are looking forward to doing the solstice celebration for the city of Ketchum in a few weeks.”
Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Ferguson studied chemical engineering for a spell before working in grocery stores. At 30 he decided to fulfill his passion to fly.
“It went really well,” he said. “Taking flying lessons on the front range of Colorado is not bad at all.”
He became a commercial pilot, flying skydivers and trailing advertising banners, and then got a job delivering the New York Times newspaper around the Midwest on DC-3s, a “taildragger” vintage design he would come to know well.
“They’re retro and really cool,” he said. “DC-3s are the planes that launched commercial aviation in the U.S. after World War II.”
In 1996 Ferguson went to work for Bassler Turbo Conversions, a company that converts and upgrades DC-3s with more powerful turbo propeller engines. He flew for Air Wisconsin for six years before taking a job with the U.S. State Department, supporting law enforcement and drug interdiction missions in Afghanistan.
From 2008 to 2011 he was based in Kabul.
“It was the most interesting thing I have ever done,” he said. “Especially watching the air war over Kandahar and at Bagram Airfield. The DC-3 airplane we flew had an extended range of up to ten hours at a time and was good for mapping because it was large enough to carry a good compliment of people. We captured and destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of opium.”
Ferguson later worked for NASA supporting climate science research. He was based out of McMurdo Station in Antarctica, and flew to the South Pole, mapping the thickness of ice sheets. He also flew over Greenland.
“Greenland is a beautiful place,” he said. “Our job was to drop probes that would interrogate the ocean’s temperature and salinity as they fell down into the ocean. We dropped them around the edges of the islands where the water was coming off the glaciers.”
He spent time in Africa and the Middle East, but only for short periods. Recently he delivered a DC-3 to the Mauritanian Air Force in Africa, by way of Newfoundland and the Azores. All told, Ferguson has logged more than 15,000 hours in the air.
“I’m still on the payroll for Bassler,” he said, serving as the company’s director of operations and chief pilot. He also teaches flying and is an FAA designated examiner for certifying pilots.
His current ground-based occupation and business stems from his long interest in ham (amateur) radios and other high frequency communications.
“It’s a less popular hobby now,” he said. “But right before cell phones came out if you had a ham radio in your car, it was a big deal. It was fun to talk to people all over the globe on them. Its really all about the technology of using atmospheric skip of radio waves. I once reached someone from an airplane in Yellow Knife in the Northwest Territories, all the way to Florida. I’m basically an audio enthusiast who has launched his interest professionally from his pilot’s income."
Ferguson lives with his “significant other,” Deb Strachan and other family members near Bellevue. He recently bought a warehouse in Hailey to keep up with his growing business.
“It’s the best spot in the country to live,” he said. “The sense of community is great and we like working with our clients up here.”
The couple are avid gardeners, donating copious amounts of produce to The Hunger Coalition.
“A few seasons ago we hit a thousand pounds,” he said. “We have had a great time becoming a part of this community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In