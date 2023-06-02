Andy Ferguson

Andy Ferguson

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Andy Ferguson came to the Wood River Valley about seven years ago after many years in the aviation industry. Today, he owns and operates Edge Event Productions, providing audio-visual systems for parties and events.

“We’re busy,” said Ferguson, 63. “A Lot of wedding stuff. We are looking forward to doing the solstice celebration for the city of Ketchum in a few weeks.”

Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Ferguson studied chemical engineering for a spell before working in grocery stores. At 30 he decided to fulfill his passion to fly.

