17-08-03 Stephen Pauly Grand Marshall 1 Roland.jpg (copy)

Dr. Stephen Pauley, seen here in 2017, stands in front the Big Hitch, the city of Ketchum’s collection of antique ore wagons.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In 1996, Dr. Stephen M. Pauley set about convincing local governments to adopt “dark sky” ordinances to fight light pollution, save energy and keep the view of the night sky easily visible.

Three years later, the city of Ketchum adopted an ordinance based on similar laws in the eastern United States that had already protected the visibility of the night sky. Hailey, Sun Valley, Blaine County and Custer County followed suit.

Today, thousands of cities have adopted lighting codes that control light pollution, including glare, “light trespass” and “skyglow,” which results from light projected above the horizon.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments