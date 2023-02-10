In 1996, Dr. Stephen M. Pauley set about convincing local governments to adopt “dark sky” ordinances to fight light pollution, save energy and keep the view of the night sky easily visible.
Three years later, the city of Ketchum adopted an ordinance based on similar laws in the eastern United States that had already protected the visibility of the night sky. Hailey, Sun Valley, Blaine County and Custer County followed suit.
Today, thousands of cities have adopted lighting codes that control light pollution, including glare, “light trespass” and “skyglow,” which results from light projected above the horizon.
“It took about five years for the Dark Sky ordinance to be accepted here,” said Pauley, 82, who lives on a hill in Elkhorn. “But now you can look down and see that it’s pretty dark, so there have been some obvious changes over the years.”
Pauley’s fascination with the night sky deepened while on a two-week sailing journey with his wife Marylyn and two teenage sons from Newport Beach, California, to the island of Kauai, Hawai’i, in 1979 on the family yacht, a 42-foot West Sail Ketch named Sasquatch.
“This was before satellite navigation and all the other gizmos,” said Pauley. “So we used celestial navigation, shooting the stars in the early morning [with a sextant], the sun at noon, and a round of stars again in the evening. I really got a feel for the stars.”
Pauley, a retired surgeon, has deep family connections with the University of Hawai’i. As president of the Edwin W. Pauley Foundation, named for his father, he and his family donated 28-acre Coconut Island (Moku o Loʻe) to the university for a Pacific Rim maritime research center. Today the island is home to the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology.
Coconut Island was bought by Pauley’s father in 1946 and it became a family retreat, later serving as a center for marine biology.
“The island was a big part of my childhood,” Pauley said. “It got me interested in science and led me to becoming a physician.”
Pauley met famed Polynesian navigator Nainoa Thompson through his family contacts with the University of Hawai’i. Thompson, the president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, set sail on Hōkūleʻa a replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe, from Hawaii to Tahiti in 1976. The journey started a revitalization of the traditional 2,000-year-old sailing arts of Pacific islanders.
“I have two heroes and Nainoa is one of them,” Pauley said. “The other one is astronaut Neil Armstrong. Hōkūleʻa is the Hawaiian name for a red giant star called Arcturus. It’s usually visible all year. You can follow the arc of the Big Dipper to find it.”
Pauley and his family are financial supporters of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and continue to support the Dark Sky reserve movement in Idaho. He recently has been in talks with the city of Boise regarding its nighttime glow of artificial light that can be seen from the Sawtooth Valley north of Ketchum.
“Only by passing a city ordinance can you have recourse about someone else’s lights,” which he said can be intrusive and impactful.
There are about 60 Dark Sky reserves or parks in the U.S. One of the most recent is at City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo in southern Idaho, which recently received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.
"Experiencing the dark skies in City of Rocks is truly magical," said Acting Superintendent Tara McClure-Cannon in a press release. "It brings the past to life in ways that you just can't experience during the daylight hours. To know that you are camping in the same spot that people camped for thousands of years and looking up at the sky without modern light pollution--basically seeing the same sky as our ancestors—is an awe-inspiring moment."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In