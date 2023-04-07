Jon Kane of Sawtooth Productions has been producing plays and readings in the valley and elsewhere for more than 40 years, recently as a partner with the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency.
His most notable show was a full workshop production of “A Case for the Existence of God” by MacArthur Genius Award-winner Samuel D. Hunter at the Reinheimer Ranch in 2021.
“I felt I had worked my whole life toward doing that show,” Kane said. “Sam wanted it done in Idaho, the set was memorable and to have the first audience in that extraordinary setting was a special experience.”
Hunter’s play won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, an honor second only to the Pulitzer Prize in playwrighting, Kane said.
On Monday, Kane’s company and the local Laughing Stock Theater Company held a reading of “Admissions” by Joshua Harmon, a member of the Playwright’s Residency’s board, at The Argyros. It’s cringeworthy themes about liberal hypocrisy among the “woke” generation unsettled and amused the audience.
Kane was born and raised in Manhattan and started watching plays when he was three years old at Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, Connecticut.
“My grandfather would take me,” said Kane, 66. “As a dress manufacturer, he had a lot of Broadway producers for clients, so we got tickets to everything. I saw more theater between the age of three and 18 than you can imagine, both great and awful.”
Kane said he is drawn to dark comedies. He has a particular fondness for Irish playwrights, like Martin Conor McPherson and Martin McDonagh. He studied film at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and earned a law degree from Benjamin Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University in New York City.
“All my life I had wanted to be a film producer,” said Kane, who worked for three years in the mailroom and as an assistant film agent for International Creative Management in New York, helping cast clients on “Ghostbusters,” “Brazil” and “Full Metal Jacket.”
“I read zillions of screenplays. That’s where I learned how to pick material,” Kane said. “But, at 22, I went to plays at Mabou Mines and The Wooster Group [with Spalding Gray and Willem Dafoe]. When I saw that theater, it changed the course of my life.”
Kane worked three years for producer Francine Lefrak. Here read hundreds of plays.
“The theater biz in New York is the polar opposite of the film business in L.A.,” Kane said. “In New York, people collaborate and are direct. You know what you are getting.
"In L.A. there is a lot of talk,” he said with a smile.
In 2015, Kane produced some local readings of “My Name is Rachel Corrie,” by Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner, casting local actor Charlotte Hemmings, the daughter of British actor David Hemmings, of “Blow Up,” and Prue Hemmings.
“Charlotte got all of her father’s talent,” said Kane, who has always worked odd jobs in and around Sun Valley while producing plays. He later produced “Rachel Corrie” at Culture Project in New York City, and at The Magic Theater in San Francisco, all while running Dollar Mountain lifts for Sun Valley Resort.
“My work in New York has taken off, and I am working in Sun Valley also. You can’t top that. I have one foot firmly planted in New York City, and I am proud of that. It took a lot of work. And now I am dreaming of making a film in Idaho.”
Kane said the unique art form of theater “creates a magical energy” that cannot be found anywhere else.
“You have a playwright write a script, a director interprets it, and a talented cast then interprets their roles. It's incredibly collaborative," he said. "My passion is putting it all together, and I love my relationships with the artists.”
The Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency grew out of a friendship with Sam Hunter’s husband, John Baker, a noted dramaturg in New York City whose dream was to start his own residency. And Kane’s dream was to work with Baker. The Residency brings two top playwrights each year, one of whom stays at the Hemingway House under the auspices of The Community Library. They go back home and are commissioned to write a new play.
“They spend a year writing it and come back the following year to do a workshop presentation of the new play with the Argyros Theater. Sun Valley audiences will be the first to see it,” Kane said.
Last year saw readings of David Cale’s “Blue Cowboy” directed by Les Waters, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Martina Majok’s “Ironbound.”
“Majok is currently writing the book for a big production of 'The Great Gatsby,'” Kane said. “We are confident these plays will go on to a future life at regional theaters and in New York.”
Kane said he is grateful to live where theater is appreciated.
“There are so many talented people who have moved here from other places. They uniformly remark that they cannot believe the level of talent here.” Kane said. “This community is theater crazy, which I love.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In