John Kane of Sawtooth Productions has been producing plays and readings in the valley and elsewhere for more than 40 years, recently as a partner with the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency.

His most notable show was a full workshop production of “A Case for the Existence of God” by MacArthur Genius Award-winner Samuel D. Hunter at the Reinheimer Ranch in 2021.

“I felt I had worked my whole life toward doing that show,” Kane said. “Sam wanted it done in Idaho, the set was memorable and to have the first audience in that extraordinary setting was a special experience.”

