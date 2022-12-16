Larry Harshbarger

Larry Harshbarger

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Larry Harshbarger has been entertaining guests at the Ram Restaurant in Sun Valley for 43 years, playing classic piano songs and clientele favorites. At 80 years old, he has some stories to tell.

“The people I play for are my friends, and for me it’s not work,” Harshbarger said. “I don’t work. I play.”

In 1973, Harshbarger came to Sun Valley to audition for Sun Valley Entertainment Manager Dick Anderson. He was fresh from his job driving a gasoline truck in his new hometown of Carey and didn’t look the part.

