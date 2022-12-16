Larry Harshbarger has been entertaining guests at the Ram Restaurant in Sun Valley for 43 years, playing classic piano songs and clientele favorites. At 80 years old, he has some stories to tell.
“The people I play for are my friends, and for me it’s not work,” Harshbarger said. “I don’t work. I play.”
In 1973, Harshbarger came to Sun Valley to audition for Sun Valley Entertainment Manager Dick Anderson. He was fresh from his job driving a gasoline truck in his new hometown of Carey and didn’t look the part.
“My wife, Bernita, insisted that he let me play for him and so I did. I played 'As Time Goes By,' the first song I ever played in Sun Valley. Dick said he didn’t think someone who looked like me could play like that, and he hired me full time.”
Harshbarger said he has a repertoire of at least 2,000 songs, with 300 or so favorites. One evening many years ago, a gentleman came in with his family.
“He requested 'Days of Wine and Roses.' I played the song, and the man came by the piano later and said with a grin, ‘That’s not how I wrote it.’ It was Henry Mancini. I found out later from his daughter that he was just teasing me.”
Harshbarger was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, to what he describes as a “split Mormon” family. He grew up in the vicinity of Yellowstone National Park. His parents had a wheat and barley farm at the fork of the Yellowstone River at the confluence of Badger and Bitch creeks.
“My father’s non-Mormon family came for the hunting and fishing. My mother was a from a converted Mormon family in Switzerland that was sent to Wilford, Idaho, to help colonize the area,” Harshbarger said. “My grandfather had a ranch and guided Averell Harriman when he was looking for a site for a new ski area. My mother taught school at the Harriman’s private school at the Railroad Ranch for three years.”
Harriman eventually settled on Ketchum for a site and built Sun Valley Resort up the road.
Harshbarger’s mother had five children and played piano, bass and accordion in bands during the 1930s around Idaho.
“Her band’s theme song was 'Whispering,' an old foxtrot, so it was popular music,” said Harshbarger, her second child. “I took my first piano lesson in Driggs, Idaho, when I was five years old. My mother made sure I took lessons all through high school.”
Larry and Bernita settled in Carey, where they bought an old Mormon church building for $13,000 in 1974. His wife’s parents moved in with them. Harshbarger’s father lived across the street. The couple then adopted five children over a number of years, adding some activity to the expansive premises—there are 28 rooms in the house, a full-sized basketball court and a 254-seat theater.
“We used to show movies in the theater, but now its used for storing things,” Harshbarger said. “It’s a pretty big place, so when people knock on the front door, we don’t always hear them. We used to invite the whole basketball team over for games, dances and parties.”
Harshbarger has a piano tuning business in Carey and makes the 41-mile drive to Sun Valley on a regular basis for work. He said the Holdings, owners of the Sun Valley Company, have always been good to him.
This weekend, he will play for the Idaho Mountain Express Christmas Party in Sun Valley, an annual gig he has had for many years.
“I told my wife that if playing piano ever became just a job, I’d quit,” Harshbarger said. “And I haven’t quit yet.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In