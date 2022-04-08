Keri York grew up in the Wood River Valley. She studied environmental sciences in college worked for three years on research vessels off the West Coast before returning home to Idaho.
Today, York, 42, is the Wood River Land Trust's lands program manager, overseeing the nonprofit’s conservation easements spanning 28,000 acres of protected land in south-central Idaho. These easements are legal agreements between property owners and the Land Trust designed to protect the conservation values on private property, said York. They restrict development, often provide public access, and also establish sustainable uses to limit impacts on wildlife.
“What I have come to enjoy about my job is working with all types of people to protect the land that they love—farmers and ranchers, wildlife-conservation people and the public,” said York. “We are part of the natural world, and yet we spend so much time on computers. The outdoors is where we really belong.”
Growing up, York’s father, Dick York, owned a tow truck company in town. Her mother, Pati Sprague, came from Connecticut. She took Keri and her sister Melissa on hikes and to the Big Wood River when they were kids.
“When our mother took us to Connecticut, that’s when I fell in love with the ocean,” York said.
After graduating from Wood River High School, she earned a degree in marine sciences from Jacksonville University in Florida, and then a master’s in environmental sciences from Washington State University. She then took a job with the National Marine Fisheries Service, also called NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency responsible for the management, conservation and protection of living marine resources within about 200 miles of the U.S. coast.
York spent time on commercial fishing boats, research vessels and a submarine while developing strategies for lessening the impacts of commercial fishing on wildlife habitat.
“I went to the bottom of the ocean in a submarine on the continental shelf,” she said. “We saw sea stars, jellyfish and even a whale down there. It was pretty darn cool.”
After three years spent largely at sea, York missed the mountains and the sunny skies of southern Idaho. She returned to the Wood River valley in 2007 and took a temporary job as assistant manager of the Silver Creek Preserve, a protected area high in biodiversity near Picabo.
“That was one of the best summers of my life,” she said. “The next year I took a job as land steward at the Land Trust and have been there ever since.”
As spring arrives, York plans to make the recently protected 118-acre Simons Bauer Preserve just west of downtown Hailey more user friendly. The area is home to numerous varieties of birds, mammals and other species.
“We plan to make some trails and put up some interpretive signs out there,” she said.
York’s project areas include 43 conservation easements of all sizes, as well as 14 ranch properties from Challis to Camas Prairie and south to Shoshone. Some of these areas have sustainable grazing practices built into their land management.
One protected area close to home is the 10,400-acre Rinker Rock Creek Ranch southwest of Hailey, which is now managed by the University of Idaho and includes a research program. The Land Trust works together with The Nature Conservancy to conserve the property.
“We have collaborated with The Nature Conservancy on a number of projects because we share the same goals,” York said. “Our work at the Land Trust involves agricultural land, wildlife habitat, recreation and open space. I really appreciate the people who are out there working on the land, the knowledge they have and the respect they have for the land.”
