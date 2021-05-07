Janet Parry, a retired nurse and entrepreneur, was comfortably retired a few months ago when she got a call from pharmacist Luke Snell at Luke’s Family Pharmacy in Hailey to help give COVID-19 vaccinations.
By late April Parry, 77, had personally administered more than 3,000 shots, along with advice and good wishes to her patients, scoring a perfect “5 out of 5” on the pharmacy’s “How did we do?” questionnaire every time. Many patients thanked her with tears in their eyes.
“I have had the advantage of people thinking I was my sister, Nancy Parry, M.D., giving the shots. It’s really quite funny even though I wear a scrub that says ‘I am NOT Doc.’”
The Parry sisters came to the Wood River valley in 1992 after working closely together in the medical profession in Anaheim, Calif. They’re from Salt Lake City, where Janet sang in the Tabernacle Choir in the late 1960s, and sometimes supported her older sister through medical school.
“Nancy and I had the perfect mother,” Parry said. “The three of us were perfectly bonded and I will always be grateful for that relationship.”
Janet Parry is an accomplished businesswoman. In addition to managing her sister’s medical offices, she started a company, Medical Management Consultants, Inc., and ran several other large physician’s offices in Anaheim, handling the administrative aspects of a doctor’s office: hiring and firing, training and handling patient complaints—”Everything on the business side of a medical practice,” Parry said.
In addition to being a registered nurse, he also had a real estate license. In that field, Parry served as vice president of Parry Development Company, which built medical office buildings and outpatient surgery centers. For her efforts, she became first female president of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce in it 96-year history, as well as chair of the board of Anaheim Memorial Hospital, a 125-bed hospital in Anaheim. Before leaving California, she started another company, Medical Billing Specialists, to do computerized billing for physicians.
“I hired a crackerjack insurance biller, and we worked all the time. I had no social life and consulted on weekends. I felt I didn’t have time for a relationship. I was married to my business.”
When Parry met her soon-to-be husband, Tom Kubin, in the early 1990s, she impressed—and perhaps intimidated—him with all the activity that seemed to surround her.
“He told me that he felt like Margaret Thatcher’s husband,” she said. “It made me cry.”
Tom, a professional portrait photographer, now retired, led the way to Sun Valley, where Janet’s sister Nancy recently retired as a physician a few months shy of her 80th birthday. The couple has stayed busy during the pandemic with housing remodels—and, recently, with public service.
“Luke is a wonderful man, very caring,” Parry said. “He asked me to come do the vaccines and I ended up doing 75 per day for five days each week. I have two more weeks to go, part time. Our valley is getting so well vaccinated, which is wonderful. But I have come home fatigued. Tom would have dinner ready, but I would be too tired to eat it.”
Parry has tried to retire at least two times already. After arriving in Sun Valley, she worked at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, conducting breast exams for women in preparation for mammograms.
“In the last 20 years the nursing practice has changed so much, the instruments and electronic technology advancements have been huge. Robotics are all new, with physicians guiding a machine by remote to conduct surgeries. I am flabbergasted at what they can do.”
In a few weeks Parry will settle back into retirement, and hopefully start singing again with her friends at the Caritas Chorale when COVID restrictions end.
“It lightens my heart to sing and floods me with a good feeling and charges me up to go out to be a good person,” she said. “It is an inspiration to do better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In