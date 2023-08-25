23-08-25 valley people.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Some businesses are set to capitalize on the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy technology. Russell Sprole is dedicated to finding out which ones show promise and supporting them with the capital and expertise they need to succeed.

With 12 years of experience in the climate technology sector and a track record as an angel investor, Sprole recently went out on his own as an early-stage venture investor in climate tech companies that include energy storage, agriculture and transportation services.

Sprole, 38, grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut. He spent much of his youth outside, biking, hiking, skiing and attending summer camp where he said he developed a deep love for nature. He earned a degree in political science and history from Yale and worked for a short time for NBC Sports as an associate producer.

