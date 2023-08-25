Some businesses are set to capitalize on the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy technology. Russell Sprole is dedicated to finding out which ones show promise and supporting them with the capital and expertise they need to succeed.
With 12 years of experience in the climate technology sector and a track record as an angel investor, Sprole recently went out on his own as an early-stage venture investor in climate tech companies that include energy storage, agriculture and transportation services.
Sprole, 38, grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut. He spent much of his youth outside, biking, hiking, skiing and attending summer camp where he said he developed a deep love for nature. He earned a degree in political science and history from Yale and worked for a short time for NBC Sports as an associate producer.
“I got lucky, was on a few great teams, and won three Emmys. But I knew that I didn’t have the passion to continue doing sports television as my career. I wanted to find something that was more fulfilling and impactful for me,” said Sprole. After some “soul searching,” he went to business school at Wharton, where he earned an MBA.
“I quickly rediscovered my love for nature while also realizing the immense challenges building around climate change,” he said. “I essentially had an existential crisis, realizing that this was the greatest challenge facing our planet and if we don’t do enough about it, we won’t have a planet and nature to enjoy.”
Sprole worked at SunPower, a public company where he developed and financed hundreds of megawatts of solar power, and at Stem, which provided commercial and industrial energy storage, or batteries. He helped build the private company of 30 employees into a public company with hundreds of employees. He also worked at Full Harvest, a sustainable agriculture company that provided a marketplace for connecting buyers and sellers of surplus produce, helping develop the company from seed financing to growth stage, or from concept to marketability.
Sprole moved to Idaho in July 2022 with his wife, Austin Nalen Sprole, who grew up in Ketchum.
He recently launched Virta Ventures, an investing firm focused on early-stage climate technology. He is building the firm on the back of his work experience coupled with an angel investing track record that he said has delivered over a six-fold increase in value over the past six years.
“I have dedicated my career to fighting climate change,” Sprole said. “I am not a climate doomer. I’m pretty hopeful. While we’re seeing the impacts of climate change more and more every day, with hurricanes or fires, we are also seeing a rapidly increasing focus and investment in solutions from the public and private sector that makes me hopeful we can turn the tide and avoid the worst outcomes.”
Sprole said the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year could be a game changer for green technology.
“With the IRA, there are hundreds of billions of dollars in funding that could incentivize upwards of one trillion dollars of private capital for climate tech,” he said. “The customers of companies Virta invests in will benefit directly from this massive capital injections.”
Sprole’s Virta Ventures portfolio includes shares in TYBA, an AI driven software product that empowers developers and operators of energy storage on commercial and industrial scales; Fractal, an investment platform that connects farmers with capital to become more regenerative, resilient and profitable; and Treehouse, which simplifies home electrical vehicle charging installations and service.
“The existing infrastructure for reselling, servicing and insuring internal combustion vehicles is not well-suited for electrical vehicles,” Sprole said. “That has created an opportunity for startups to build new and better offerings in this sector.”
These days, Sprole spends time speaking with climate tech company founders and entrepreneurs and researching and doing due diligence, which includes studying company management, the market, and competitive dynamics within the transitioning economy. He also spends time as an advisor and coach while managing his portfolio companies.
Last year Sprole worked in collaboration with Sun Valley Forum Founder Aimée Christensen to create Climate Tech Sun Valley, which aims to foster a local climate technology-based community. ￼
