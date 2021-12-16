When he was 5 years old, veterinarian Karsten Fostvedt moved from northern Wisconsin to the desert of Palm Springs, California. The oldest of five kids, he recalls how everyone became “desert rats,” catching lizards, snakes and tarantulas and keeping them in their garage “desert zoos.”
“Iguanas were the biggest creatures we found,” Fostvedt said. “Our tortoises liked to roam, so we always painted our names and numbers on their shells so people would know where to return them.”
Fostvedt’s parents were both doctors. His uncle had a dairy farm back east where his Norwegian relatives gathered each harvest season to work and spend time together. Fostvedt spent summers there as a kid, baling hay, filling the silo with oats and working with farm animals before returning to California for school.
At 17, he left for a foreign exchange year abroad, living on a farm in Belgium.
“I spoke no English at all for a year,” said Fostvedt, 71, and still working at his St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum. “In Belgium, the farm had sheep, cattle and horses, as well as pigs. These were people with extraordinary animal husbandry skills. I had long, thin arms so they used me every night to help birth sheep.”
Fostvedt applied to pre-med at Stanford University and was accepted. While enrolled there, his sister died of brain cancer, a tragic period in his life that led to a career change.
“I saw her suffer so much the last two years of her life, that I switched over from human medicine to animal medicine,” he said. “In veterinary practice euthanasia is an alternative when suffering is so great and there is no potential cure. Human beings must suffer until the end, unless they can go to a state or country that allows it.”
Veterinarians must become familiar with a wide assortment of animal anatomies and physiologies.
“The public expects us to be able to wave a magic wand and heal all animals, whether it’s a lizard or a horse,” he said. Fostvedt worked with horses, cows and other farm animals early in his career, but then decided to focus on small animals, which meant treating an abundance of dogs and cats.
And yet, far the more exotic pets did show up on his doorstep, including a pampered python named Houdini that was brought to the clinic after ingesting an electric blanket along with the rabbit that it intended to eat.
“It was 16 feet long and weighed 65 pounds,” Fostvedt said. “I told the owner that I had never worked on a snake this large and recommended that he consult with a university veterinarian school, but he insisted I do the operation.”
Two surgical tables were place end-to-end as Fostvedt worked with fellow veterinarian Barry Rathfon to X-ray the creature and removed the electric blanket and its controls, before stitching Houdini back up. World media took notice.
“The next day, there were seven media news trucks parked outside the clinic,” Fostvedt said. Houdini gained world-wide celebrity status and went on tour around the Wood River Valley, visiting schools and libraries.
But Fostvedt’s work has largely been devoted to warm blooded animals, and he has great respect for the bonds they form with their owners.
“Cats and dogs sleep on our beds. They need us in the morning for food and walks. In the evenings, they need hugs and attention to know they are loved,” he said. “And we need to know as pet owners that we can also have that unconditional love. If you can find that from another person, you are one lucky dude.”
