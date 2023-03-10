D’Layne Benson
D’Layne Benson grew up on a cattle ranch in Hamilton, Texas. Today, she works as a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, while developing her business as a transformational life coach to expand her work with patients beyond the realm of immediate medical care.

Benson, 45, earned a degree in journalism before heading west in search of adventure, winding up in Jackson Hole. She continued on to the Wood River Valley 19 years ago. By then she had become a massage therapist and river guide, working in Stanley and at Zenergy in Sun Valley.

“I have always felt a calling to help people in one way or another,” said Benson, who is married and has a stepson. “When I played team sports in high school, especially volleyball, I always took the role of nurturer. Something in me was always called to help or comfort my teammates in some way.”

