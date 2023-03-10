D’Layne Benson grew up on a cattle ranch in Hamilton, Texas. Today, she works as a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, while developing her business as a transformational life coach to expand her work with patients beyond the realm of immediate medical care.
Benson, 45, earned a degree in journalism before heading west in search of adventure, winding up in Jackson Hole. She continued on to the Wood River Valley 19 years ago. By then she had become a massage therapist and river guide, working in Stanley and at Zenergy in Sun Valley.
“I have always felt a calling to help people in one way or another,” said Benson, who is married and has a stepson. “When I played team sports in high school, especially volleyball, I always took the role of nurturer. Something in me was always called to help or comfort my teammates in some way.”
She followed the calling and earned an associate degree in nursing from the College of Southern Idaho. After a year and half of practical experience in Austin, Texas, she returned to the valley to work at St. Luke's.
Personal family challenges led her to expand her career. Her husband, who had suffered traumatic head injuries, discovered underlying diagnoses of PTSD and ADHD, all of which “sent him into a crisis of mental health."
“We read books and I learned what I could," Benson said. "It became an obsession for us. By 2020, we were both frustrated at his progress. That’s when COVID hit. My hospital work and schooling for our son turned upside down."
Then, her father was diagnosed with cancer.
“I felt all this weight to help him navigate it. But then my own world came crashing down too, and I went into survival mode. It was absolutely a mental health crisis of my own,” she said. “I had to take all this knowledge I had gathered for my husband and apply it to me to bring myself back.”
Eventually, Benson found her way to the Nurse Coach Collective, an organization that certifies nurses to manage “patient-directed” care beyond the medical office.
“It’s for those of us interested in helping people in health care in a different way," said Benson, who draws on her own crisis to help provide support and direction for others.
“I look at a person’s nervous system regulation. This guides me,” Benson said. “Some people are so stressed out; they are using all their energy just to keep looking out for the next threat. As a health-care worker, I have witnessed a great deal of suffering in our community, and I see the challenges and restrictions of our current healthcare model.”
Benson said physicians often lack the time to get to the root of people's problems.
“It’s all about time efficiency and seeing as many people as you can in a day. People are more complicated than that. And its not fair to physicians. They often look to a pill to calm patients or deal with depression. Medications can range from very effective to not at all.”
Benson said she tried anti-anxiety drugs, like Xanax, and saw that she could become addicted.
“Everything gets easier, but when the medication is gone there can be a rebound effect and you can feel even worse,” she said. “There should be more time to be heard and understood. Nurse coaches have the ability to take more time with people, to take a deep dive into what is going on. To find what they can do to improve their lives.”
Benson said her husband is doing much better these days and has been making plans to find a way to help people who have struggled as he has.
“I am so proud of him because he has worked so hard,” Benson said. "I see him dreaming about the future for the first time in a long time.”
Benson opened her private practice in September and has been surprised at how busy she has become.
“I underestimated how many people have anxiety,” she said. “My calling in life is to lift up others. How do you approach your life? I ask, what excites you? What patterns are you stuck in due to your belief systems?”
“My mission is to serve the people of the valley to promote mental wellness, spirituality and feelings of life fulfillment and alignment.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In