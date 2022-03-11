Dick Fosbury came to Ketchum from Oregon in 1977 and worked for 30 years as an engineer, now retired. He is serving his second term as a Blaine County Commissioner. On Sunday, he turned 75 years old.
Fosbury, also known as “Foz,” won a gold medal in the high jump at the 1968 Olympics and revolutionized the event by using a diagonal approach and back-first technique that came to be known around the world over as the “Fosbury Flop.”
“Winning a gold medal changed everything in my life,” he said. “It brought me a lot of attention, gave me self-confidence and provided me with a million opportunities, at work and elsewhere.”
Fosbury is a past president of the U.S. Olympians and Paralympians Association and the World Olympians Association, where he worked to promote fitness and health around the world. He said the purpose of the modern Olympic Games, which started in 1896 as a re-creation of the Ancient Greek games, was to promote fitness among the common man.
“In the 19th century, only the upper classes did sports,” he said. “The first Olympic competitions had medals for arts, music and poetry, too. But the sports won out. Sports are a bridge between individuals, but the way the games were organized, competition between nations became the model.”
Fosbury said he was surprised to see sports like surfing and sport climbing at the Olympics, and wonders when lacrosse and water-skiing will join.
In the Winter games, the “big air competitions have sure come a long way,” said Fosbury. More than most, Fosbury knows that evolution has always been part of sport. He said the “Fosbury Flop” was an intuitive innovation that stemmed from following his instinct.
“We are human beings, so we invent stuff. Engineers need intuition also. We learn a lot by building communities.”
Fosbury, who has a son and two stepdaughters, is a committed Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Idaho Legislature in 2014. He was elected to the Blaine County commission in 2018, and remains politically motivated to address what he said is the number one issue in the county, state and nation.
“Housing,” he said. “The Idaho governor proposed a $50 million package for affordable housing, but he should have proposed $500 million.” He said he doubts whether another candidate from Blaine County will step up to replace Sen. Michelle Stennett or Rep. Sally Toone, both Democrats who are stepping down from the state Legislature.
“It’s a hard job, and no one from here is stepping forward to take it,” he said.
Fosbury draws a line when it comes to mixing politics and sports. He said because the Olympic Games have rules and medals for recognition, some countries tout their medals as a way to assert one governmental system over another.
“I pay no attention to medal counts,” he said. “I am just pleased that the Olympics bring out the best performances in athletes, and the athletes understand that we have to go back to original Olympic values, not political values.”
