Clare Swanger

Clare Swanger

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Editor’s note: Tony Evans is taking a short break from writing his column. This column was published last November.

North Valley resident Clare Swanger lived and worked in Taos, New Mexico, before coming to the Wood River Valley, where she followed her interest in land conservation and now works with troubled animals.

Swanger grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where her father designed and built roads and bridges. Her mother started a newspaper designed to connect people with the history of the region, dating back to the early 1700s when German settlers came to the area.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments