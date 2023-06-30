Changing minds with Shanna Angel

Shanna Angel

For three years Shanna Angel, a certified nurse anesthesiologist, has been treating patients at her Ketchum clinic with ketamine, the only legal psychedelic therapy in the U.S.

Also known as the party drug “special K,” ketamine was granted federal approval for use by medical practitioners for treatment-resistant depression in 2019. Since then, hundreds of people have come through the doors of the Sun Valley Ketamine Clinic where Angel and her husband of 23 years, Adam Angel, are changing minds and, they say, saving lives.

The Angels take referrals from physicians to treat patients with depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, long term grief and end-of-life anxiety.

