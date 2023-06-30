For three years Shanna Angel, a certified nurse anesthesiologist, has been treating patients at her Ketchum clinic with ketamine, the only legal psychedelic therapy in the U.S.
Also known as the party drug “special K,” ketamine was granted federal approval for use by medical practitioners for treatment-resistant depression in 2019. Since then, hundreds of people have come through the doors of the Sun Valley Ketamine Clinic where Angel and her husband of 23 years, Adam Angel, are changing minds and, they say, saving lives.
The Angels take referrals from physicians to treat patients with depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, long term grief and end-of-life anxiety.
“Several patients have gotten up from the chair and said, ‘I wouldn’t be alive today if it were not for this,’” said Angel, 67, who worked for 32 years in hospitals in California and Washington before engaging with ketamine therapy.
Angel knew about life trauma from personal experience and has used ketamine therapeutically to change her outlook. Born in Vernal, Utah, to a Mormon family, she had the first of her three children when she was 16. By the time she was 20 she had three kids and was eager to start over.
“I was raised to be a good little wife, and this turned out to be very difficult for me,” said Angel. She divorced her husband and went to nursing school at the University of Utah. She then earned a master’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and later went on to found the first hospital-based intravenous ketamine infusion program in Washington State.
“I’d already known that people under general anesthesia who were also treated with ketamine woke up happier. But about 10 years ago we started reading how it could be used for depression, mostly from studies at Yale University.”
Harvard Medical School published an article in 2022 that states ketamine is “generally considered safe” for those with suicidal ideation but could exacerbate symptoms for those with psychosis or schizophrenia or substance abuse disorders. It is also not recommended for teenagers or older adults with dementia.
Angel said ketamine, a form of anesthesia that has been used for large animals as well as human beings, became popular during combat situations in Vietnam War.
“It was good for pain, but also had dissociative effects,” Angel said. “The drug helps you leave your body.”
At Angel's clinic, a typical ketamine treatment protocols include five to six intravenous infusions over the course of two or three weeks. Patients have typically undergone other forms of talk therapy and are prepared for a 40-minute psychoactive experience that removes them from a sense of time, and from usual concerns. Patients recline in a comfortable chair and let the medicine do its mysterious work. Many bring their own music playlist.
“The music should not have lyrics,” Angel said. “People have said that each song brings them to a different place. They often lose the feeling of their hands and feet, and a sense of their own breathing.”
Angel said it is unclear how the drug actually works, but that the low-dose experience they provide has been shown to rebuild neurons in the brain, and that it seems to counteract the habits of thinking that come along with clinical depression.
“I like to think of depression as a toboggan run in the snow,” Angel said. “The same old run become a slot of depressive thinking. In it we lose the big mind of our childhood, where we are capable of comprehending the big picture of the glory of life.”
Angel said ketamine acts on glutamate, a “major excitatory neurotransmitter” found throughout the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Institutes of Health.
“More than 90% of brain activity is driven by glutamate,” Angel said. “The rest of the activity is driven by serotonin, dopamine and others.”
The Angels don’t engage in a lot of talk therapy with patients, beyond encouraging some to relax and “look for the joy.” She said only a handful of patients out of thousands she has treated have asked for the treatment to end. The effects wear off in about five minutes, she said.
“People usually feel very peaceful. Some see colors, some don’t. Some see tunnels and shapes or encounter the essences of people in their lives. ‘Wow’ is the word we usually hear first from patients. Some find it weird, especially people who have a hard time letting go of control.”
After seven years in the business of ketamine treatments (at $600 per infusion in Ketchum), Angel and her husband say they have formed some ideas about its function in the psyche.
“Ketamine is great for dissolving your ego,” she said, the toxic effects of which she said come from “an over exuberant attachment to one’s identity.”
“If you have a healthy attachment to your identity, you are probably not depressed,” Angel said. She said the second patient she ever treated had been a cancer patient years before.
“He came in slumped and grey in color,” She said. “Afterward, he said it was as though a blind had been lifted and he could finally see the sun. He greeted everyone as he left the hospital and was noticeably pinker.”
Angel said intentionality is a part of the process, but is patient driven.
“We start with general questions, like ‘where do you want to be?’ or ‘what’s not working in your life?'”
As the infusions proceed, patients tend to get more specific in their intentions and sometime make life changes following the series of treatments. They sometimes change jobs, move or end relationships.
“One person woke up out of it and knew she was married to the wrong person,” Angel said.
A form filled out by patients before treatment includes an agreement that they will not make any big decisions before the end of the day, she said.
Angel said the use of ketamine and the treatment of others has helped her gain a new perspective.
“It’s incredible to see the benefits in others,” she said. “I get the benefit also just from being with them.”
Angel is now teaching meditation to second graders through the local Flourish Foundation.
“Mindfulness helps kids understand that emotions are there in us, but that they don’t have to react to them. Thoughts are there also, but it’s not who we are.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In