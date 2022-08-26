John Inman

John Inman

 Express photo by Roland Lane

It’s never too late to start over, and late bloomers know more than others that the effort to reinvent their circumstances can have a big payoff.

Ketchum resident John Inman decided to go back to college 38 years after finishing high school.

“It’s important to stay teachable,” said Inman, 63, who recently completed a master’s degree in social work. About two weeks ago, he took a job at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. He is a changed man since bringing his son to Hemingway as a first grader 10 years ago.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments