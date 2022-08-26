It’s never too late to start over, and late bloomers know more than others that the effort to reinvent their circumstances can have a big payoff.
Ketchum resident John Inman decided to go back to college 38 years after finishing high school.
“It’s important to stay teachable,” said Inman, 63, who recently completed a master’s degree in social work. About two weeks ago, he took a job at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. He is a changed man since bringing his son to Hemingway as a first grader 10 years ago.
Inman worked for 20 years as a bartender on Main Street in Ketchum. He first came to town in 1978 with four friends from Bellevue, Washington. He finished high school there and was accepted to Western Washington State College in Bellingham, but when his friend didn’t get accepted, the two decided to sell their cars and move to Hawaii.
“We slept on the beach,” he said. “It wasn’t bad, until the money ran out.”
Inman then decided to go to Sun Valley and ski for a year but found a sense of community here and decided to stay.
“The drinking age was 19, and I jumped right into that,” said Inman. “I enjoyed the lifestyle, the sense of community and the camaraderie. It really appealed to me. We all took care of one another.”
Inman, who has been in recovery from alcoholism for 10 years, said the lifestyle eventually wore thin. He said there came a time when he realized he wasn’t moving forward in his life. His 12-year marriage came to an end.
“I know it sounds corny, but everything in my life has led to where I am now,” he said. “I got sober when my son was six years old, and now he is 17 and a junior at Wood River High School. One of the great blessings in my life is having a relationship with him, and with myself.”
In 2015, Inman decided to go back to school. He took classes at the College of Southern Idaho and earned a degree in addiction counseling. It wasn’t an easy transition.
“The biggest challenge in all this was me, because I played the victim over things like working with computers. But there were people who helped me once I learned to ask for help. Working in the hospitality industry was a great time in my life, but there came time when education and recovery were more important.”
In 2018, Inman joined Sonya Wilander and her team operating the Mens Second Chance Living Sober House in Hailey. He continued his academic coursework, volunteered for the crisis hotline, and finally earned a master’s degree in social work. He recently interned with a local counselor.
Then he saw a job opening at Hemingway and applied.
“The interview went well, but I left just letting go of any outcomes. Two weeks ago, they called and told me I had the job.”
Inman said he last time he walked the halls of Hemingway was when his son was starting grade school.
“That was when I went off to recovery and things for me started heading in a better direction,” he said. “Now I will be at Hemingway as a resource to help other families move forward.”
In 2016, Inman was at a Ketch'em Alive event listening to music, sitting under a tree, when he struck up conversation with a stranger. Her name was Nancy, and they had a long-distance relationship until 2020 when she retired and moved to Ketchum to be with him. The couple recently started a small landscaping company to help make ends meet.
“What started with a conversation became a wonderful relationship,” he said.
Inman said recovery is a “one day at a time” process.
“For me it's a daily process of showing up for life, being present; spiritually, physically, emotionally and mentally.”
Great article. Congratulations John.
