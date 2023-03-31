Saturday, April 1:
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 8:36 am
Saturday, April 1:
Super G Free Ski Practice
10:45 a.m.: Men’s Practice (Warm Springs side of Baldy).
11:45 a.m.: Women’s Practice.
2–5 p.m.: Live Music by Moonshine Schubert (Warm Springs base).
9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Sponsor Village (Warm Springs base).
Sunday, April 2:
Men’s and Women’s Super G
9 a.m.: Men’s Super-G Race (Warm Springs side of Baldy).
12:30 p.m.: Women’s-Super G Race.
1–4 p.m.: “Clicquot in the Snow” Party with DJ Marlin (Warm Springs base).
9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Sponsor Village (Warm Springs base).
4–7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies, Ketchum Town Square.
Monday, April 3:
Men’s and Women’s Slalom
9 a.m.: Women’s Slalom Race (Run #1) (Warm Springs side of Baldy).
10:30 a.m.: Men’s Slalom Race (Run #1).
12 p.m.: Women’s Slalom Race (Run #2).
1:30 p.m.: Men’s Slalom Race (Run #2).
1–5 p.m.: Live music—David Henry Band.
2:15 p.m.: Awards—Men’s & Women’s Slalom (Warm Springs base).
9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Sponsor Village (Warm Springs base).
Tuesday, April 4:
Women’s Giant Slalom
9:30 a.m.: Women’s GS Race (Run #1) (Warm Springs side of Baldy).
12:30 p.m.: Women’s GS Race (Run #2).
1–5 p.m.: Live Music—Cliftonite Acoustics.
2:15 p.m.: Awards—Women’s Giant Slalom (Warm Springs base).
Wednesday, April 5:
Men’s Giant Slalom
9:30 a.m.: Men’s GS Race (Run #1) (Warm Springs side of Baldy).
12:30 p.m.: Men’s GS Race (Run #2)
2:15 p.m.: Awards—Men’s Giant Slalom (Warm Springs base).
